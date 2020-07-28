Sedona Heritage Museum uses grant funds to preserve historic photos

The Sedona Historical Society and Sedona Heritage Museum recently received a grant from the Arizona State Historical Records Advisory Board to catalog a portion of almost 10,000 historic photos that are scanned, but need to be cataloged for easy search and access.

Prior to initiating their catalog system, SHS had thousands of historic photos scanned. Over the years, many of these have been cataloged, but there remains a backlog. Also, in the past, occasionally a collection of photos was accessioned that were either scanned or brought in digitally so the photo files were captured, but cataloging and file name assignment never completed.

This has now resulted in a further backlog of photo files that need to be cataloged. This grant will include cataloging and file name assignment for a portion of this backlog of one-of-a-kind, irreplaceable images for the future.

These photo files represent photos from the 1880s to 1980s and include images of historic buildings now lost, pioneer families, arts events, real estate developments, business growth and changes, Sedona’s first architect and his work, a 1950s era Sedona photographer’s collection, social, school and community happenings, real estate deals, and all manner of daily and historically significant events, and the people, places and happenings who defined Sedona during this time frame.

This grant is possible through a partnership of the NHPRC (National Historical Publications & Records Commission), and the Arizona Secretary of State’s office and Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is operated by the Society Historical Society in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Rd in Uptown Sedona.

For information, to donate, or to volunteer, call 928-282-7038.