Vincent Van Gogh: A New Way of Seeing’ presented by MDF@Home

Perhaps more than any other artist, Van Gogh’s life has long captured the imagination of storytellers. Delving deep into his fascinating and sometimes deeply troubled world comes this definitive, award-winning documentary directed by David Bickerstaff.

Showcasing Van Gogh’s iconic works like never before and featuring exclusive interviews with the curatorial team at the Van Gogh Museum, this Exhibition on Screen gem makes a lasting impression on the big screen.

Vincent Van Gogh: A New Way of Seeing provides an extraordinary biography of Van Gogh’s life made with privileged access to the treasures of Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum, featuring interviews with key curators and historians including Vincent Willem van Gogh (great grandson of Theo van Gogh), Dominique Charles Janssens (President of the Institute Van Gogh), Axel Rüger (Director, Van Gogh Museum) and Van Gogh Museum Senior Researchers Teio Meedendorp and Louis van Tilborgh.

With complete access to the galleries and the storerooms, this film gives audiences unprecedented views of Van Gogh’s remarkable paintings and drawings.

The Van Gogh Museum houses the largest collection of Vincent’s artistic output in the world and features iconic works such as The Potato Eaters, Sunflowers, Irises, The Bedroom and many of his self-portraits. “Vincent Van Gogh: A New Way of Seeing” provides a high-definition cinematic experience of seeing Vincent’s masterpieces up-close on the big screen while narrating these images with new insights and interpretation.

Vincent Van Gogh was a prolific letter-writer and with access to an entire collection — to choose the most revealing and moving moments — Exhibition on Screen brings to life these illuminating letters with actor Jamie de Courcey as Van Gogh, tracking Van Gogh’s life from his beginnings in the Netherlands and England to his development as an impassioned artist in France.

