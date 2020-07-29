Community events and announcements: July 29, 2020

Here are some events and other announcements about things happening in the Verde Valley.

Clarkdale Baptist Church to present Promise Keepers' virtual conference

Clarkdale Baptist Church, located at 1051 W. State Route 89A in Clarkdale, has been selected to offer a free worldwide Promise Keepers' virtual conference on Friday, July 31, 6-9 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 1, 9 a.m. to noon. No registration or fee is required.

There will be over 30 world-renown Christian authors and speakers. There will also be Christian Musical Artists such as Michael W. Smith, Danny Gokey, and Phil Wickham participating. Men of all ages and nationalities are invited.

Fire, shooting restrictions lifted

PRESCOTT – As of 8 a.m., Saturday Aug. 1, fire restrictions for all Yavapai County will be lifted.



This is being done in coordination with a Prescott National Forest announcement that it’s terminating its shooting and stage II fire restrictions.

Fire risks are not completely gone. Check with your local fire department regarding residential burn restrictions and permits, as agencies may choose to maintain some level of restrictions due to geography, identified threat, and moisture accumulation.

The Yavapai County Emergency Management office will continue to support these efforts through information management and coordination with those individual organizations.



For more information, visit ycflood.com or www.regionalinfo-alert.org

For emergency notifications, visit ycsoaz.gov and sign up for Code Red.

COVID-19 testing resuming at Spectrum

COTTONWOOD – Spectrum Healthcare is resuming Saturday COVID-19 drive-through nasal or throat swab testing.

Testing will take place at both Spectrum’s Cottonwood facility, 651 W. Mingus Ave., or in Prescott at 990 Willow Creek Road.

Testing is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Pre-register at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. You can also make an appointment with a provider for antibody testing.

Sidewalk repairs along Main St., north of Old Town

COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood will begin the North Main Street Sidewalk Improvements project on Monday, Aug. 3. It’s expected to last for several weeks, according to a news release.

This project involves curb, gutter and sidewalk work along the north side of Main Street from Cactus Street to the existing sidewalk, just west of North Willard Road, near the city’s boundary with Clarkdale.

Traffic in the area will be affected by construction efforts. Parking will not be permitted around the work sites. There may be a need for temporary lane or road closures as equipment or materials move in and out of the site.

If you must park in the area, park safely and legally outside of those limits.

Residences and businesses along the north side of Main Street within this project corridor will experience periods where no vehicular access to driveways is permitted. However, pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Motorists and pedestrians should follow all posted signs. Construction will take place Mondays through Thursdays between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Questions should be directed to Martin Smith at 928-340-2773 or msmith@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Students First forum Aug. 5

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, the public is invited to attend Students First, a forum on public education and the Yavapai-Apache Nation.

The forum will be held on Zoom at zoom.us/j/6997214146 and will be hosted by Yavapai-Apache Tribal Council Member and Camp Verde School Board candidate Thomasene Cardona.

The purpose of the forum is to establish a platform of communication and dialogue for candidates, citizens and non-governmental organizations to explore sound solutions that address current issues in public education in the Verde Valley.

Forum topics will include vocational education, online curriculum, family education, preschool education, primary and secondary school education, and school preparation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests include Camp Verde School Board candidates Monique Prigmore and Helen Freeman, Arizona State Senate Candidate for Legislative District 6 Felicia French, and Arizona State House Candidate for Legislative District 6 Coral Evans.

For more information about the Students First forum, email Thomasene Cardona at hermana_ja@yahoo.com.

Reading program suspends ESL

Camp Verde Adult Reading Program has announced that it cannot restart its ESL program at this time.

“Like everyone else, we suffered some setbacks and downtime over the last six months,” said Von Hatch, CVARP director. “But we are open to assist people looking to earn that GED.”

GED work is mostly online, which means students can do their work when it is a good time for them. Individual tutoring is available by appointment. CVARP have a limited number of spaces available, so time is of the essence.

To sign up for the GED program or to learn more, call 928-554-8398.

Aug. 1-2: Help clean up Clear Creek Cemetery

CAMP VERDE — Beginning at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 1-2, help clean up the historic Clear Creek Cemetery located at the end of Old Church Road in Camp Verde.

Gift certificates for either the Historic Cemetery Tours of Clear Creek or the Cottonwood Cemetery or the Main Street Ghost Tours of Clarkdale or Camp Verde will be available for anyone willing to devote a couple of hours of their time to help out with this much-needed cause.

The Clear Creek Cemetery is a non-profit that depends on donations to be able to cover minimal maintenance work. The cemetery is near the historic Clear Creek Church where many of the founding families of the community, including Wales and Auntie Arnold, have been laid to rest.

Any questions, email Jane Goddard at cvghostriders@gmail.com.

Important primary election information

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman would like to remind voters about important dates and other information regarding the upcoming 2020 Primary Election being held Tuesday, Aug. 4.

All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2020 primary election.

The last day to request an early ballot be mailed to you was Friday, July 24.

Ballots were mailed to voters requesting Automatic Ballot-by-Mail on July 8. Be sure to sign your affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

Voters may vote early in-person or request a replacement ballot at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, 1015 Fair St., Room 228, Prescott or 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Friday, July 31. Proper identification is now required.

Consider returning your voted ballot using one of our 13 official ballot drop boxes located throughout the county. This saves Yavapai County 60 cents per ballot in taxpayer funding. Visit yavapai.us/govote for box locations.

Do not mail your voted ballot back after Wednesday, July 29. Late ballots will not be tabulated.

Those who vote in person will need to present proper identification. Visit yavapai.us/GoVote for Vote Center locations and identification requirements.

Voters needing special accommodations should call 928-771-3248 or email web.voter.registration@yavapai.us with concerns.

Cottonwood Area Transit Green Line resumes; masks required

Cottonwood Area Transit has resumed service on the Green Line route. The route starts at 6:45 a.m. from the Cottonwood Public Library.

To download the Green Line route and schedule visit the City of Cottonwood’s website, cottonwoodaz.gov.

For the safety and protection of our drivers and other riders, there is a limit of 10 riders on all buses, and riders are required to wear face coverings on CAT and Verde Lynx buses.

Changes and updates will be posted to the CAT and the city’s main Facebook pages. Contact the city with questions or comments at 928-634-2287 or cat@cottonwoodaz.gov.

The city began requiring face coverings on all CAT and Verde Lynx buses on July 19.

Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission vacancy

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants for a three-year term on its Historic Preservation Commission. This volunteer position for the seven-member Commission is appointed by the City Council.

There must be five members who are residents of the city, including the seat that is vacant at this time.

There are two members who need not be residents of the city, but must have substantial ties within the corporate limits of the city, but those positions are not up for appointment at this time.

Professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archaeology, or construction is highly desired, but not required.

Completed applications must be submitted to the city’s Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The commission works in an advisory capacity on matters relating to historic preservation, works to increase the public awareness of the values of preservation efforts, assists in developing procedures to protect and enhance historic resources, and maintains a historic preservation plan for the city.

The commission also reviews development within historic districts, maintains the local historic properties inventory, and assists with designating historic landmarks for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main Street, by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

For information about the Commission, contact Jim Padgett in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505, ext. 3320.

Next Clarkdale Rocks, Gem & Mineral Show

The next semi-annual Clarkdale Rocks, Gem & Mineral Show and Sale is set to take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25, 26 and 27.

The Mingus Gem & Mineral Club will host the event at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Auditorium, 19 N. Ninth St., Clarkdale.

Friday and Saturday, the show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 27, the show hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge for admission.

Dealers, wire-wrapping and geode-splitting demonstrations, agates, fossils, gems, beads, findings, cabochons, crystals, geodes, rock slabs, tumble-polished minerals, handcrafted jewelry, carvings and unique gift items will be available.

There will be a “Kids’ Corner,” offering free mineral specimens for children 12 and under, and children can play the Spin-n-Win Wheel. Get your mineral specimens identified while experiencing great family fun for everyone from youths to seniors.

Daily raffles will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show.

Contact Bill Hedglin for information at billkarin3@q.com or 928-634-0269 or Mike Kavanagh at kavanagh1368@yahoo.com or 928-451-9193. Also, visit the club website for information at mingusgem.club.

Back-to-school immunizations

To protect children against serious vaccine preventable diseases, Arizona school immunization law requires them to receive immunizations before entry to child care and school.



Yavapai County Community Health Services will provide back-to-school vaccinations for all students who require immunizations for the upcoming school year. YCCHS will increase staff size to accommodate expected patient load increases through Aug. 7.

Parents will need to bring their children's shot records and check with their doctor to make sure the records are up to date. To learn more about immunization requirements in Arizona, visit education.azgovernor.gov/edu/arizona-school-immunization-requirements

Unlike previous years, YCCHS will not be able to provide walk-up services because of efforts to maintain proper social distancing in waiting rooms. But appointments can be scheduled.

It is recommended that families make appointments early as appointment times have been extended to mitigate the number of patients in waiting rooms at any given time.

For uninsured children, there is an administration fee of $20 per child receiving vaccines. Administration fees can be waived under certain circumstances. Please call 928-771-3122 for the Prescott area and 928-639-8130 for the Verde Valley area to schedule an appointment or for more information.

YCCHS will bill for insurance. Parental consent is required to administer the shots to children under the age of 18.

Camp Verde Chamber developing cyber office

Camp Verde Chamber & Business Alliance – CVCBA – is developing a cyber office.

“Our goal is to support existing and new business, so we felt they can be best supported by promoting them not by raising the membership fee and attempting to support a building with staff and walls of brochures,” said Sheri Hauser, chamber president. “Welcome to Cyber CVCBA.”

According to Hauser, campverde.biz is the chamber’s new “permanent” website.

“It was such a huge success rising up during the beginning of the COVID outbreak, we decided to keep it on,” Hauser said. “We have had over 600 views on the website in the past 30 days. Already been given a direct link from the Town of Camp Verde. Goal is to have 3,000 views per month. Increased traffic brings business to Camp Verde.”

Anyone who wishes to become a CVCBA member should visit the campverde.biz contact page and someone from the organization we will contact you with their new phone.

Camp Verde Unified to participating in National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program

Camp Verde Unified School District will participate in the National School Lunch Program and/or the School Breakfast Program.

As part of this program Camp Verde Schools will offer healthy meals every school day. Breakfast will cost $1.60, lunch $2.95. Your children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Reduced-price meals cost $.30 for breakfast and $.40 for lunch.

Qualifications for children to receive free or reduced price meals include: belonging to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, belonging to a household that receives public assistance, or if the child is homeless, migrant, runaway, foster, or participates in a Head Start or Even Start pre-kindergarten program.

Household size and income criteria are used to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits if the household does not receive assistance or the children are not in the other categories mentioned above.

Children can get free or reduced-price meals if the household’s gross income falls at or below the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guideline chart.

To apply for free or reduced-price meals, households can fill out the application and return it to the school unless the household has already received notification that their children are approved for free meals this year.

Application forms are being distributed to all households with a letter informing households of the availability of free and reduced-price meals for their children and what is required to complete on the application.

Applications also are available at Camp Verde Elementary School, Camp Verde Middle School, Camp Verde High School, Camp Verde on line and the cafeteria.

Only one application is required for all children in the household and the information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and verification of data.

Applications may be verified at any time during the school year by the school or other program officials. An application for free or reduced-price benefits cannot be approved unless it contains complete eligibility information as indicated on the application and instructions.

In the operation of child feeding programs, no child will be discriminated against because of race, sex, color, national origin, age, or disability.

Families can apply for benefits at any time. If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school.

Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household's income falls at or below the Federal Guidelines. Contact Jodi Young 928-567-8025 at any time to request an application.

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price policy, Jodi Young, Fonda Hammond, and Jennifer Stone will review applications and determine eligibility.



Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the official may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis.

Parents wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Danny Howe 410 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde AZ 86322. Or call 928-567-8234.

When known to Camp Verde Unified School District, households will be notified of their children’s eligibility for free meals if they are members of households receiving assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR); or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), if the state program meets federal standards.

An application is not required for free meal benefits for Assistance Program participants and all of the children in the household are eligible for free meal benefits.

If any children were not listed on the notice of eligibility, or if a household does not receive a notice of eligibility, the household should contact the school to have free meal benefits extended to them.

Participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) may be eligible for free or reduced-price meals, but they will need to turn in an application including household size and total income.

When known to Camp Verde Unified School District households will also be notified of any child’s eligibility for free meals if the individual child is considered Other Source Categorically Eligible because the child is categorized, as defined by law as foster, homeless, migrant, runaway, enrolled in an eligible Head Start, or enrolled in an eligible pre-kindergarten class.

If any children were not listed on the notice of eligibility, the household should contact the school about their eligibility through the list above or should submit an income application.

Households notified of their children’s eligibility must contact the school if the household chooses to decline the free meal benefits.

For more information, call Jodi Young at 928-567-8025 or e-mail at jyoung@campverdeschools.org.

Grab-n-go food pickup for children at Mingus Union

Through its Summer Food Service Program, Mingus Union High School is serving free breakfast and lunch until Aug. 5, or until further notice.

Grab-n-go meals are for students ages 0-18 years and are to be picked up at the curbside, Monday through Friday. Breakfast is from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. until noon.

Mingus Union High School is at 1801 E. Fir St, in Cottonwood. For more information call 928-649-4447.

Mingus Republicans welcome Gosar at Aug. 11 luncheon

The Mingus Mountain Republican Club’s next luncheon meeting is set for Tuesday, Aug. 11, 11:15 a.m., at VFW Post 7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood. The speaker will be U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Lunch is served at 11:15 a.m. The meeting/programs begin at 11:30 a.m.

Lunch includes entree, salad, dessert and coffee or iced tea and is $12. A no-lunch charge is a $5 venue fee; sodas are $ extra.

RSVP by email before Friday, Aug. 7, to MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-295-8769.

Donate blood during COVID-19 pandemic

Giving blood has always meant saving lives. In these times, though, when life seems uncertain, giving is more important than ever. That’s because people who need blood – for example, cancer patients, accident survivors and those with certain types of anemia – haven’t stopped needing it during the COVID-19 pandemic.



In fact, someone needs blood every two seconds. The state of Arizona needs 600 donations per day to match that need.



“We have several people in town who are only alive because there are blood donors,” said Kim Angelo, senior purchasing specialist at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Flagstaff Medical Center.

Angelo explained that the pandemic has made it more difficult for the hospital to get enough blood donations. There are fewer donors, fewer beds and fewer appointments, as well as the need to keep people six feet apart while wearing masks. Many blood drives throughout the state were canceled.



For more information about donating blood, please contact Kim Angelo at 928-214-3970 or Vitalant at 877-258-4825.

Voter education on Corporation Commission

The League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley Voters Education Program, and OLLI at Yavapai College – Sedona/Verde Valley will present a discussion on the Arizona Corporation Commission, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., via a Zoom call.

The call will feature Kris Mayes, a former member of the commission. Explore the workings of the ACC — what it does, who are the players, and how decisions by the commission impact voters' daily lives.

This will be an informative session with the opportunity to ask questions and engage in facilitated dialogue. The session will be facilitated by Mayes, who served as a commissioner from 2003 to 2010, where she was also chairperson for two years.

Email leagueboardverdevalley@gmail.com to confirm registration for this session and to receive a Zoom link.

Call Lynn Zonakis for information at 928-963-0261.

Development Services saves time, paper, money with online services

Six months before COVID-19 forced employees into their homes and changed the way the working world conducts business, Yavapai County Development Services Department was already implementing online and web-based solutions for its permitting and building services.

In September 2019, Development Services transitioned to its new online permitting system, called Citizenserve. Citizenserve is a completely paperless and online platform that allows a property owner or contractor to apply for a construction permit online, upload construction plans and other documents, pay for and receive the issued permit all without ever going to the County office.

This has proven especially useful during the virus pandemic, which has repeatedly forced the closure of County buildings and businesses. In addition to the convenience of online service, by being completely paperless Citizenserve has also saved over 46,500 sheets of paper. That is equivalent to 93 reams of copy paper.

Once the permitting process is complete, the next step is to obtain inspections during construction. Development Services has an online solution for that, too.

In March, the department began conducting Remote Video Inspections, which allows the contractor or property owner to schedule a convenient time for their inspection online, and then conduct the inspection over a video chat call.

Once the inspection is complete, the results are immediately uploaded to the permit record and emailed to the contractor. While this is a safe and convenient option for conducting required inspections during the pandemic, this new service has already saved County inspectors nearly 1,600 miles in traveling to and from inspection sites.

For questions or additional information, please contact Jeremy Dye, Assistant Director of Development Services, at 928-639-8151, or by email at Jeremy.dye@yavapai.us.

Sedona library closed; services available online

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sedona Public Library will remain closed until further notice.

While the library is closed, you can access its digital collections from your tablet, smartphone, or computer for free. All you need is your library card and PIN.

If you don't have a library card, you can apply for an online card that gives you access to digital materials.

Visit sedonalibrary.org for updates and for online services.

Medication drop box at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde campus

In a joint effort with MATFORCE and the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde Campus has installed a medication drop box for the community to dispose of expired or unneeded prescription medications.

The drop box is available to the public from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1298 Finnie Flat Road, Camp Verde.

Verde Valley Farmers’ Market requires appropriate face masks

The Verde Valley Farmers Market requires face coverings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated market rules for safety include:

-The market will have only one entrance and exit that will be clearly marked. The entry will be staffed by an individual who will limit customers in the market area to no more than 20 customers at a time. Customers will be asked to wait in an orderly line outside the market at appropriate social distances.

-Customer precautions will be posted at the market entrance.

-Customers will be required to wear a mask.

-Customers will be required to sanitize their hands/gloves with provided hand sanitizer before entering the market.

-Vendor tables will be separated by at least six feet.

-The market will have a hand wash stations with jugs, basins, soap, single-use paper towels, a trash bin, hand sanitizer and spray bleach for sanitizing.

-No vendor sampling of food or sale/consumption of food will be allowed at the market.

-Pets, with the exception of service animals, will not be allowed.

Understand that people who manage the market’s entrance and exit are volunteers, and they are following these guidelines. We are aware of the many observations and speculations regarding this situation and will appreciate the same kind and considerate treatment that our valued customers will receive from all vendors and volunteers who have made, and continue to make, the market possible.

MVD reminder: Offices still limited to appointments only

PHOENIX - Throughout this public health situation, Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division offices have remained open, but appointments are required.



Appointments are available for customers who need to get their driver license for the first time as well as first-time vehicle registrations.

Most other services are available online through secure, personal accounts at azmvdnow.gov or through ServiceArizona.com.

Scheduling an appointment must be done through the MVD statewide customer service phone line at 602.712.2700 during normal weekday business hours. Because call volume is typically very high, and phone-in transactions take more time than in-person services, customers are likely to experience waits of 30 minutes or more when calling in. MVD apologizes for the inconvenience while services are modified to meet social distancing and other pandemic safety protocols.

MVD encourages customers to use online services whenever possible for convenience and to reduce both the phone traffic on the statewide line and potential customer traffic at physical locations.

Most Authorized Third Party offices are open, many of which can provide the full range of MVD services. For information on hours, locations and services, visit azdot.gov.



Customers whose driver license expires between March and September of this year have automatically had that date extended by six months. No office visit is needed until the new date. This extended expiration date is updated in the MVD customer’s motor vehicle record.

MVD has also begun a new process of providing items such as registration tabs, license plates, titles and other documents to customers. Plates and tabs are sent to the customer through the U.S. Postal Service while titles and most other documents are recorded electronically on each customer’s online MVD account, which customers can securely access through azmvdnow.gov.

AZALR Bikefest coming to Cottonwood Oct. 16-18

The American Legion Riders Post 25 will host the 2020 AZALR Bikefest Oct. 16-18. More than 200 riders from around the state are expected to come to Cottonwood for the fundraiser.

The majority of the funds will be going to the two causes, Legion Boys and Girls Camp and the ALR National Legacy Fund, which enables continuing education to the children of fallen and disabled Veterans. Vendors are also needed.

The American Legion is asking for any donations whether monetary, services or products.

Loven Family run, walk rescheduled for Sept. 12

COTTONWOOD — Because of coronavirus concerns, this year’s Loven Family Run & Walk has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood. Current registrations will be transferred to the September run. Updated event and course information will be sent out as soon as possible.

The Loven Family Run & Walk is a fundraising event supporting patients of Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. Funds raised directly benefit those receiving care through these services. Information regarding the event is available at lovenfamilyrun.com.

For more information on COVID-19 and how to prevent spread, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health Services web sites.