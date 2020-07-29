OFFERS
Wed, July 29
WebLive classes: the next best thing to being in class in person
More than 100 YC classes offered with video-conferencing format this fall

YC is delivering 138 WebLive, or Zoom classes across many degree and certificate programs in the fall, including visual art, science, allied health, film and media arts, nursing, math and music.

Originally Published: July 29, 2020 2:17 p.m.

