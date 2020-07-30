172 Arizona COVID-19 deaths reported in past day

The Arizona Department of Health Services Thursday reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death count since testing began in January.

The Thursday morning ADHS COVID-19 report shows 172 deaths since Wednesday, pushing the state’s cumulative death tally to 3,626 since documentation began. So far in July, Arizona has more than doubled the number of COVID-19 deaths than for the entire month of June.

While the state reached a single-day high for deaths, new cases of the coronavirus are continuing the downward slide that began June 29. The state reported 2,525 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall case tally to 170,798. Arizona’s positive-test ratio is holding steady at 12.7%, its highest cumulative mark since testing began.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period.

ADHS data shows Arizona has added 86,244 new positive tests and 1,856 deaths this month. That compares with 63,920 new COVID-19 cases and 803 deaths in June. In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths, according to ADHS.

In May, Arizona averaged 415 new COVID-19 cases daily. In June, the daily average skyrocketed to 2,130 new cases each day. Now, through July 29, Arizona is averaging 2,973 new coronavirus cases each day this month.

Arizona hospital Intensive Care Units are currently at 86% capacity, according to ADHS.

The Verde Valley added eight new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Verde Valley Medical Center reports it currently has eight COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Thursday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 2,614 of the state’s 3,626 deaths. There have been 539 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 114,852. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 15,884 cases.

-Yuma County, 10,761 cases.



-Pinal County, 7,825 cases.

-Navajo County, 5,182 cases.

-Apache County, 2,969 cases.

-Coconino County, 2,993 cases.

-Mohave County, 2,865 cases

-Santa Cruz County, 2,577 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 1.139 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 12.7%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (84,121), with 214 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 19,546 times with 2,614 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports eight new Sedona-Verde Valley cases in the past day. Throughout the county, the overall number of positive tests now stands at 1,719. YCCHS has confirmed 59 deaths with 609 patients having recovered from coronavirus.

YCCHS reports 545 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-216 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-118 in Camp Verde.

-98 in Sedona.

-50 in Clarkdale.

-27 in Cornville

-35 in Rimrock

-One case elsewhere in the Verde Valley.

There have been 123 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 28,188 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 93.9% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 1,000-719 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 11,172 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents 7% of the people who have tested positive for the virus. The Thursday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,478 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 86% of the state’s ICU capacity.

Wednesday afternoon, Verde Valley Medical Center reported it has eight COVID-positive patients admitted with one test pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 51 patients with six in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 20 positive tests with nine results pending. FMC has admitted 166 patients; 37 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 4.53 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 154,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

An estimated 2.21 million Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are an estimated 17 million cases worldwide, with 667,000 deaths and 9.96 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

July 30, 170,798 cases

July 29 168,273 cases

July 28 165,934 cases

July 27 163,827 cases

July 26 162,014 cases

July 25 160,041 cases

July 24, 156,301 cases

July 23 152,944 cases

July 22 150,609 cases

July 21 148,683 cases

July 20 145,183 cases

July 19 143,624 cases

July 18 141,265 cases

July 17 138,523 cases

July 16 134,613 cases

July 15 131,354 cases

July 14 128,097 cases

July 13 123,824 cases

July 12 122,467 cases

July 11 119,892 cases

July 10 116,892 cases

July 9 112,671 cases

July 8 108,614 cases

July 7 105,094 cases

July 6 101,441 cases

July 5 98,089 cases

July 4 94,553 cases

July 3 91,858 cases

July 2 87,425 cases

July 1 84,092 cases

June 30 79,215 cases

June 29 74,533 cases

June 28 73,908 cases

June 27 70,051 cases

June 26 66,458 cases

June 25 63,030 cases

June 24 59,974 cases

June 23 58,179 cases

June 22 54,586 cases



June 21 52,390 cases



June 20 49,798 cases



June 19 46,689 cases

June 18 43,443 cases

June 17 40,924 cases

June 16 39,097 cases

June 15 36,705 cases

June 14 35,691 cases

June 13 34,458 cases



June 12 32,918 cases



June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case