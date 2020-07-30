Bring your ID to vote in Tuesday’s primary

COTTONWOOD – Even though county election staff members have successfully encouraged a great deal of early voting, there still will be many Verde Valley residents voting in Tuesday’s Arizona Primary in person.

Here are some important things to know about voting Tuesday.

All voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2020 primary election, regardless of party registration, and can vote at any location within their county.

Note that Sedona-area voters must know if they live in Coconino or Yavapai counties.

Voters must bring identification with them to polling locations. If you bring one of the acceptable forms of photo ID, that is the only identification you’ll need.

Acceptable photos IDs include a valid Arizona driver license, a valid Arizona non-operating identification card, a tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification or a valid U.S. federal, state- or local-government-issued photo ID.

Identification that doesn’t have a photo, but that bears the name and address or the voter, are acceptable, but two forms are required. Search online for the Arizona Voters Education guide to find the list of acceptable documents, which includes your county’s voter ID card.

Call 928-771-3248 or visit yavapai.us/GoVote for information.

Voters needing special accommodations should call 928-771-3248 or email web.voter.registration@yavapai.us with concerns.

Only one candidate for a Verde Valley office has withdrawn. That’s Town of Jerome two-year council member candidate Nikki Check.

There are some qualified write-in candidates. They are, by office, Bo Garcia (U.S. Senate, Democratic Party nomination), Sean Lyons (U.S. Senate, Republican Party nomination), Barry Hess and Alan White (U.S. Senate, Libertarian Party nomination), Gilbert Carillo (State Senate, District 1) James O’Connor (Corporation Commission), Jesse Dowling (Cottonwood City Council, four-year term only), Michael Werner (Sedona mayor) and Ed Larrieu (Sedona City Council, four-year term only).

Here are the Verde Valley’s poll locations. You can also visit azcleanelections.gov/where-do-i-vote and enter an address to find nearby polls.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Camp Verde Community Library, 130 N. Black Bridge, Camp Verde

Clark Memorial Clubhouse, 19 N. Ninth Street, Clarkdale

Cottonwood Bible Church, 1020 S. Camino Real

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road, Cottonwood

Yavapai County Cottonwood Annex, 10 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood

Beaver Creek Adult Center, 4250 E. Zuni Way, Rimrock

Elks Lodge No. 2291, 110 Airport Road, Sedona

VOCA Community Center, 690 Bell Rock Boulevard, Village of Oak Creek

COCONINO COUNTY

Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road, Sedona