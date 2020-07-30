COVID-19 contact tracing a means to halt community spread, inspire healthy practices

When it comes to identifying COVID-19 risks and trends, state and local health officials are clear that communal living spaces, nightclubs and gatherings where people must be close together are fodder for the spread of this contagious disease that can prove deadly, particularly for adults older than 55.

They, too, are concerned about those who may not contract the disease, but spread it to others.

One of the ways these officials are fighting back is through a process called “contact tracing,” the use of trained public health staff and community volunteers to contact those who test positive for the illness.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has a team of at least a dozen or more of such folks who call those with affirmative results to try and track down where they became infected and who they might have then infected. The effort is not intended to shame anyone, or to violate confidentiality – patient data is generic rather than specific for public health purposes – but instead to try and slow the spread of a disease that is known to be most contagious when people are in tight spaces or crowds.

County Epidemiologist Stephen Everett said contact tracing is not only a COVID-19 protocol but also a practice whenever a contagious epidemic endangers a community’s health and safety. Such things as measles outbreaks, certain virulent influenza strains, or viral meningitis have prompted such vigilance.

This pandemic, however, is pushing the envelope, he acknowledged. Contact tracing is a critical effort to help not only identify those who might have been in contact with someone but to educate them on symptoms, isolation and resources if they are able to stay home and get well, Everett said. Contact tracing is less about determining trends than it is to slow spread by identifying those most at risk and then assuring they don’t infect anyone else.

In a news conference July 24, Health Services Director Leslie Horton and Everett talked about the local situation and prognosis, and both encouraged an emphasis on physical distancing, mask wearing and personal hygiene that they know will control, if not eliminate, this virus. Their most recent spike was just before and after the Fourth of July and Prescott rodeo weeks that coincided with outbreaks at several area nursing homes. County nursing home outbreaks, too, were responsible for several of the 54 deaths that have occurred in these communities, Everett said.

“But those went down pretty quickly,” he said.

One of the challenging issues now for contact tracing is the delay in obtaining test results, Everett said. By the time his office is notified, people have often been sick for a while, or are without symptoms and not practicing certain protocols necessary to protect themselves and others against the virus.

“We’re trying to clamp down on it as best we can,” Everett said.

Again, Everett emphasized this work is intended to be therapeutic and educational rather than punitive. The tracers are asking questions about symptoms, travels, daily routines and contacts as a way to ensure that employers, businesses and families get information so they are protected and safe, he noted. Often, he said, the tracers find that people are already in self-quarantine when they contact them about results.

“And we’re fortunate with that,” Everett said, noting those who test positive need to isolate for up to 10 days and those with contact need to self-quarantine for up to two weeks as a means to watch for symptoms and be careful against spreading it to others.

Contract tracing did not identify local outbreaks at either Mingus Mountain Academy in Prescott Valley or nursing homes, including Granite Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center in Prescott, Everett said. But tracers were then utilized to contact staff members and families who could have been impacted.

The tricky thing with COVID is that not only is it easily “transmissible, but it can go undetected,” Everett said.

“It doesn’t matter how good their procedures are, it spreads, and often they (facilities, businesses and individuals) don’t know it has spread,” Everett said.

In a few cases, tracers have identified that people have been to the same location or event, including bars or churches, and then they make those notifications, Everett said. Often, though, the locations are the ones that notify his department of potential outbreaks.

“There are a lot of responsible people in Yavapai County and that is helping us out a lot,” he concluded.

