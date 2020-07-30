OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, July 30
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Final environmental assessment reports 'no significant impact' from Verde Connect

David McAtee, Public Information Officer, Yavapai County Board of Supervisors
Originally Published: July 30, 2020 8:27 a.m.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Yavapai County prepared and approved the Final Environmental Assessment (EA), and FHWA approved the Finding of No Significant Impact for the Verde Connect project.

These documents, along with the Draft Design Concept Report (DCR) are available on the project website at www.verdeconnect.com and incorporate the comments received during the previous review period.

The procurement process for the design and construction of the project is underway.

Editor's Note: This story will be updated today.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

County extends comment period on Verde Connect project
Verde Connect alternate routes to be presented
Comment period on Verde Connect report begins April 24
Open house to detail <br>Arizona 179 project
A new road for the Verde Valley? Yavapai County wants to hear from you
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News