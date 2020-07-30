Final environmental assessment reports 'no significant impact' from Verde Connect

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Yavapai County prepared and approved the Final Environmental Assessment (EA), and FHWA approved the Finding of No Significant Impact for the Verde Connect project.

These documents, along with the Draft Design Concept Report (DCR) are available on the project website at www.verdeconnect.com and incorporate the comments received during the previous review period.

The procurement process for the design and construction of the project is underway.

