OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, July 31
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Smoke still visible in Verde from Pine Fire

The Bighorn Fire, which grew to 119,000 acres northwest of Tucson in the Coronado National Forest, is now 100% contained, as are most other fires in Arizona. The Pine Fire, burning southeast of Camp Verde was still producing smoke visible in the Verde Valley, as of early Friday afternoon. Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

The Bighorn Fire, which grew to 119,000 acres northwest of Tucson in the Coronado National Forest, is now 100% contained, as are most other fires in Arizona. The Pine Fire, burning southeast of Camp Verde was still producing smoke visible in the Verde Valley, as of early Friday afternoon. Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

Staff report
Originally Published: July 31, 2020 2:53 p.m.

PRESCOTT NATIONAL FOREST – According to the U.S. Forest Service, smoke might be visible in the Verde Valley, stemming from the Pine Fire.

Burning in the Pine Mountain Wilderness since July 12, the Pine Fire is only about 2,100 acres and is 90% contained. However, the mountaintop fire continues to show smoke to many parts of Northern Arizona.

The Verde Ranger District fire, started by a lightning strike, became visible again after days of drying out from last week’s storm at an unnamed drainage south of Bishop Creek.

Ground and aviation resources were able to engage the active portion of the Pine Fire on Thursday. Fire crews will continue constructing fire line using minimal impact suppression tactics, attempting to secure the active fire edge.

The remote Pine Mountain Wilderness would present challenges to extract injured personnel if an incident were to occur. Contingency plans, as well as a Fireline Medical Team, are in place.

Forest-ordered closures are in effect as of July 27. Fire managers and forest personnel will go in and evaluate the fire area to mitigate any hazard trees along the wilderness trail systems for public safety.

Another fire is burning about 20 miles east of Kanab, Utah, right along the Arizona state line. The 9,000-acre, lightning-caused Pine Hollow began Wednesday and has led to the evacuation of a campground, but no residences.

Two blazes on opposite sides of the Grand Canyon are both at 100% containment. The Mangum Fire, which started near the North Rim, burned 71,000 acres, while the more recent Thumb Fire burned about 8,400 acres along a rugged part of the South Rim, west of Grand Canyon Village.

All other fires in Arizona are either 100% contained or are in very remote areas and are not spreading quickly.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Rain helps U.S. Forest Service, firefighters with Arizona blazes
Pine Fire moves north and east
Pine Fire one of several blazes in state
No containment on Slate Fire south of Prescott
Wildfire north of Sedona
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News