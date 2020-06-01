Arizona surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 positive tests

Arizona inched its way past the 20,000 COVID-19 caseload mark Monday with a dramatic drop in new cases confirmed Sunday.

The Monday coronavirus report from Arizona Department of Health Services shows 187 new positive tests, which is down significantly after three consecutive days in which more than 600 new cases were confirmed. In all, Arizona has confirmed 20,123 positive tests.

Likewise, ADHS reported 3,353 new tests documented in the past 24 hours, which is down considerably from prior days test totals.

Arizona’s COVID-19 documentation can now be divided into two 64-day cycles. It took the state 64 days to document Arizona’s first 1,000 COVID-19 cases. In the subsequent 64 days, the state has documented an additional 19,000 positive tests.

ADHS also reported 11 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death count to 917.

Of the state’s 20,123 positive tests, 12,475 were documented in May. Of the 917 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona, 597 occurred in May.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 714 of the state’s 917 deaths. There have been 110 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 9,937.

Pima County has 2,382 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 1,873 cases. Apache County has 1,526 documented cases. Coconino County has 1,155 positive tests.

Testing data

ADHS reports 321,926 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with a 5.6% positive test ratio.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (8,120), but the fewest deaths (44). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 3,920 times with 714 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Monday morning report shows 299 confirmed positive tests with 143 patients who have now recovered from the virus. There have been six deaths reported in Yavapai County

YCCHS reports 61 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region with 20 confirmed in Cottonwood, 17 in Sedona, 14 in Camp Verde and 10 throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 118 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 11,293 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 97.3% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 202-97 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

Hospital Reports

Monday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 56 patients with eight in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with 22 tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 25 positive tests with 50 results pending. FMC has admitted 160 patients; 32 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.83 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 106,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 401,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 6.21 million cases reported worldwide, with 373,000 deaths and 2.66 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case