Betty Uhrig wins Oakcreek Country Club Women’s Golf President’s Cup
A big congratulations goes to Betty Uhrig earning the President’s Cup at Oakcreek Country Club Women’s Golf. The two-day competition took place on Tuesday May 5th and May 12th.
This net par competition ensures everyone is at the top of their game while making it fair for all the ladies, whatever their age!
There were two flights for this event and Kay Klein was the big winner of Flight 2.
Marion Maby placed second in flight 1 followed by Lynn Winslow and Donna Cantello in third and fourth place position.
Viola Icken was the second place finisher in flight 2 with Sandy Bruns finishing in third place and Barbara Gordon in fourth place.
Oakcreek Country Club continues to provide great golf for all levels of play in a beautiful setting. Consider joining in our fun and meeting some great golfers.
