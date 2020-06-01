Cottonwood Fire responds to three brush fires Sunday night
All three fires likely human-caused
COTTONWOOD- Sunday evening, May 31, the Cottonwood Fire Department, with the assistance of the Verde Valley Fire District, responded to three brush fires within a 30-minute period, according to a news release.
While fire cause and origin are still under investigation on all three fires, initial indications are that all of these fires were human-caused, the release said.
The first fire was reported just after 8 p.m. in a field north of the roadway in the 200 block of East Mingus Avenue. Firefighters found an active fire in grass and brush located on a large undeveloped property and were able to quickly limit fire spread and extinguish the blaze.
That fire was contained to an area of less than an acre.
A second fire, in the 700 block of North Verde Heights Drive, was spotted by an off-duty Cottonwood firefighter, who had been responding to the first fire. The firefighter stopped his vehicle and extinguished the fire, limiting it to an area of less than 200 square feet.
A third fire was reported on hill behind the Rio Verde RV Park in the 3400 block of East State Route 89A.
Cottonwood and Verde Valley firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire and limited fire spread to less than two acres. Additional assistance was provided by the Cottonwood Police Department and Verde Valley Ambulance Company.
Fire departments remind citizens that Arizona vegetation is drying quickly with the warm, dry, weather. Everyone should be extremely careful with fire and all flame- or spark-producing devices.
For information, contact the Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department at 928-634-2741.
- What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Cottonwood man arrested in strong-armed robbery attempt
- UPDATE: What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Going, going, gone: Jerome’s Little Daisy goes on auction block
- Arizona jumps past 17,000 cases, 800 deaths, from COVID-19
- Vineyard project begins to take shape in Old Town
- 702 new Arizona COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths, in past day
- Arizona jumps past 16,000 mark for COVID-19 positive tests; 799 deaths
- Commentary: Defining the ‘new normal’ for reopening schools
- VERDE VALLEY CORONAVIRUS HEROES: VVMC nurse practitioner by day, disaster worker by night
- 555 new COVID-19 cases over weekend; Yavapai County picks up 46 new cases
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work
- Rollover claims life of driver in Cornville
- Man gets six years prison for violent attack at Walmart
- Police say man planned ambush of cops; officer shot in left arm
- Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
- Coronavirus outbreak escalates at Mingus Mountain Academy
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: