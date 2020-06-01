OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, June 01
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood Fire responds to three brush fires Sunday night
All three fires likely human-caused

Cottonwood firefighters battled three fires Sunday evening, including this one, near the Rio Verde RV Park. Courtesy Cottonwood Fire Department

Cottonwood firefighters battled three fires Sunday evening, including this one, near the Rio Verde RV Park. Courtesy Cottonwood Fire Department

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: June 1, 2020 10:41 a.m.

COTTONWOOD- Sunday evening, May 31, the Cottonwood Fire Department, with the assistance of the Verde Valley Fire District, responded to three brush fires within a 30-minute period, according to a news release.

While fire cause and origin are still under investigation on all three fires, initial indications are that all of these fires were human-caused, the release said.

The first fire was reported just after 8 p.m. in a field north of the roadway in the 200 block of East Mingus Avenue. Firefighters found an active fire in grass and brush located on a large undeveloped property and were able to quickly limit fire spread and extinguish the blaze.

That fire was contained to an area of less than an acre.

A second fire, in the 700 block of North Verde Heights Drive, was spotted by an off-duty Cottonwood firefighter, who had been responding to the first fire. The firefighter stopped his vehicle and extinguished the fire, limiting it to an area of less than 200 square feet.

A third fire was reported on hill behind the Rio Verde RV Park in the 3400 block of East State Route 89A.

Cottonwood and Verde Valley firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire and limited fire spread to less than two acres. Additional assistance was provided by the Cottonwood Police Department and Verde Valley Ambulance Company.

Fire departments remind citizens that Arizona vegetation is drying quickly with the warm, dry, weather. Everyone should be extremely careful with fire and all flame- or spark-producing devices.

For information, contact the Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department at 928-634-2741.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Brush fire along 89A, near Cornville Road, quickly contained
Fire officials extinguish brush fire near Dead Horse Ranch State Park
Storm leaves damage, half-inch of rain
Emergency crews respond to Verde Village RV fire
Tennis court-sized brush fire erupts in Bridgeport
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News