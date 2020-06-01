Due to the current need for social distancing, an ongoing shortage of disaster relief supplies and delayed shipping of the same, the Crisis Care Kit assembling has been rescheduled for July 2020.

Many willing hands will be needed to unbox and stage all the items July 13-24, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m.

The Crisis Care Kits will be bagged and boxed Saturday, July 25, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A free lunch will be served on the 25th, when the packing is completed.

Approximately 65 volunteers are needed for the day CCK’s are packed. It requires far more hours to do the unpacking and staging than to pack the Crisis Care Kits. Children are included in this invitation to our community to come and be a part of something meaningful, helping those in need!

To volunteer, please contact Pastor Jim at pastorjim@vocnaz.org, call the church office at 928-284-0015 and leave a message, or leave a message on the Website www.vocNaz.org or the Facebook page: Village of Oak Creek Church of the Nazarene.

Village of Oak Creek Community Church of the Nazarene (VocNaz) is located at 55 Rojo Drive, 86351 (Rojo Dr. is 1/4 mile south of the Hilton round-a-bout).