J Wine Bistro virtual dinner benefits new Sedona Village Learning Center
Chef John & Nikki Ramagli of J Wine Bistro have been involved and supportive of community efforts for years. Now, as we are all on quarantine due to the coronavirus, they again looked for a way to bring people together.
While many feel isolated and miss the ability to socialize and connect, the Ramaglis organized a “virtual dinner party.” What’s more – they’ve decided to make this dinner benefit the new Sedona Village Learning Center.
Sunday, April 26, Chef John prepared a gourmet five-course meal with unique wine pairings. All participants picked up their dinner and wine to take home at 5 p.m., logged onto Zoom to meet fellow diners via video. As the 34 guests chatted and settled in, Chef John and his wine purveyors introduced each course and wine.
The group then broke into separate “rooms” of four to five people. This was the “dinner table” around which we ate and talked. We got to know neighbors as we enjoyed the food & wine.
The event raised $2,000 for the Sedona Village Learning Center. This event off-set the cost of operating the SVLC's new “At-Home Preschool” program during the coronavirus quarantine. The virtual program is offered at a low-cost in order to serve the families at home with their little learners.
The event was a major success on all accounts. The guests of the event said such things as, “this is was so much fun – let’s do it again!”
A special thank you to the wine purveyors, some of whom donated their wine for our cause:
• Steve Bailey – Southern Glazer
• Bill Miller – Breakthru Alliance
• Kate Normand – Action Wine & Spirits
• Andre Daher – Quench Fine Wines
• Wes Schemmer – from Vino de Sedona
The meal
• 1st Course
Cantaloupe
wrapped with prosciutto de parma
• 2nd Course
Buffalo Mozzarella
sundried tomatoes, Mediterranean olives, genoa salami, roasted red peppers,
extra virgin olive oil, basil and baguette bread
• 3rd Course
King Salmon Mousse
red beet goat cheese, sweet potato puree, cucumber, tomato jam, pickled red onion, sea salt crackers
• 4th Course – Choice Of:
Pot Roast
braised carrot and potatoes, green beans topped with bordelaise sauce
OR
Polenta Lasagna
grilled zucchini, squash, carrots, roasted tomato topped with rosemary bechamel
• 5th Course
Dessert
black pepper and turmeric chocolate truffles
- What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Cottonwood man arrested in strong-armed robbery attempt
- UPDATE: What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Going, going, gone: Jerome’s Little Daisy goes on auction block
- Arizona jumps past 17,000 cases, 800 deaths, from COVID-19
- Vineyard project begins to take shape in Old Town
- 702 new Arizona COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths, in past day
- Arizona jumps past 16,000 mark for COVID-19 positive tests; 799 deaths
- Commentary: Defining the ‘new normal’ for reopening schools
- VERDE VALLEY CORONAVIRUS HEROES: VVMC nurse practitioner by day, disaster worker by night
- 555 new COVID-19 cases over weekend; Yavapai County picks up 46 new cases
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work
- Rollover claims life of driver in Cornville
- Man gets six years prison for violent attack at Walmart
- Police say man planned ambush of cops; officer shot in left arm
- Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
- Coronavirus outbreak escalates at Mingus Mountain Academy
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: