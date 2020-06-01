OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, June 01
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

J Wine Bistro virtual dinner benefits new Sedona Village Learning Center

Sunday, April 26, Chef John prepared a gourmet five-course meal with unique wine pairings. All participants picked up their dinner and wine to take home at 5 p.m., logged onto Zoom to meet fellow diners via video. Photo by Bev Copen

Sunday, April 26, Chef John prepared a gourmet five-course meal with unique wine pairings. All participants picked up their dinner and wine to take home at 5 p.m., logged onto Zoom to meet fellow diners via video. Photo by Bev Copen

By JEFF and SUZIE DUNN The Dunnery
Originally Published: June 1, 2020 11:18 a.m.

photo

Chef John & Nikki Ramagli

Chef John & Nikki Ramagli of J Wine Bistro have been involved and supportive of community efforts for years. Now, as we are all on quarantine due to the coronavirus, they again looked for a way to bring people together. 

While many feel isolated and miss the ability to socialize and connect, the Ramaglis organized a “virtual dinner party.” What’s more – they’ve decided to make this dinner benefit the new Sedona Village Learning Center.

Sunday, April 26, Chef John prepared a gourmet five-course meal with unique wine pairings. All participants picked up their dinner and wine to take home at 5 p.m., logged onto Zoom to meet fellow diners via video. As the 34 guests chatted and settled in, Chef John and his wine purveyors introduced each course and wine.

The group then broke into separate “rooms” of four to five people. This was the “dinner table” around which we ate and talked. We got to know neighbors as we enjoyed the food & wine.

The event raised $2,000 for the Sedona Village Learning Center. This event off-set the cost of operating the SVLC's new “At-Home Preschool” program during the coronavirus quarantine. The virtual program is offered at a low-cost in order to serve the families at home with their little learners.

The event was a major success on all accounts. The guests of the event said such things as, “this is was so much fun – let’s do it again!”

A special thank you to the wine purveyors, some of whom donated their wine for our cause:

• Steve Bailey – Southern Glazer 

• Bill Miller – Breakthru Alliance

• Kate Normand – Action Wine & Spirits

• Andre Daher – Quench Fine Wines

• Wes Schemmer – from Vino de Sedona

The meal

• 1st Course

Cantaloupe

wrapped with prosciutto de parma

• 2nd Course

Buffalo Mozzarella

sundried tomatoes, Mediterranean olives, genoa salami, roasted red peppers,

extra virgin olive oil, basil and baguette bread

• 3rd Course

King Salmon Mousse

red beet goat cheese, sweet potato puree, cucumber, tomato jam, pickled red onion, sea salt crackers

• 4th Course – Choice Of:

Pot Roast

braised carrot and potatoes, green beans topped with bordelaise sauce

OR

Polenta Lasagna

grilled zucchini, squash, carrots, roasted tomato topped with rosemary bechamel

• 5th Course

Dessert

black pepper and turmeric chocolate truffles

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Dining options just got better at The Collective
Rotary's Future Chef program a smashing success
J Wine Bistro opens in Sedona
J Wine Bistro now open in Sedona
Fork in the Road American Bistro goes German
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News