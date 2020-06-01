J Wine Bistro virtual dinner benefits new Sedona Village Learning Center

Chef John & Nikki Ramagli of J Wine Bistro have been involved and supportive of community efforts for years. Now, as we are all on quarantine due to the coronavirus, they again looked for a way to bring people together.

While many feel isolated and miss the ability to socialize and connect, the Ramaglis organized a “virtual dinner party.” What’s more – they’ve decided to make this dinner benefit the new Sedona Village Learning Center.

Sunday, April 26, Chef John prepared a gourmet five-course meal with unique wine pairings. All participants picked up their dinner and wine to take home at 5 p.m., logged onto Zoom to meet fellow diners via video. As the 34 guests chatted and settled in, Chef John and his wine purveyors introduced each course and wine.

The group then broke into separate “rooms” of four to five people. This was the “dinner table” around which we ate and talked. We got to know neighbors as we enjoyed the food & wine.

The event raised $2,000 for the Sedona Village Learning Center. This event off-set the cost of operating the SVLC's new “At-Home Preschool” program during the coronavirus quarantine. The virtual program is offered at a low-cost in order to serve the families at home with their little learners.

The event was a major success on all accounts. The guests of the event said such things as, “this is was so much fun – let’s do it again!”

A special thank you to the wine purveyors, some of whom donated their wine for our cause:

• Steve Bailey – Southern Glazer

• Bill Miller – Breakthru Alliance

• Kate Normand – Action Wine & Spirits

• Andre Daher – Quench Fine Wines

• Wes Schemmer – from Vino de Sedona

The meal

• 1st Course

Cantaloupe

wrapped with prosciutto de parma

• 2nd Course

Buffalo Mozzarella

sundried tomatoes, Mediterranean olives, genoa salami, roasted red peppers,

extra virgin olive oil, basil and baguette bread

• 3rd Course

King Salmon Mousse

red beet goat cheese, sweet potato puree, cucumber, tomato jam, pickled red onion, sea salt crackers

• 4th Course – Choice Of:

Pot Roast

braised carrot and potatoes, green beans topped with bordelaise sauce

OR

Polenta Lasagna

grilled zucchini, squash, carrots, roasted tomato topped with rosemary bechamel

• 5th Course

Dessert

black pepper and turmeric chocolate truffles