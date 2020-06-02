'I, Claude Monet' comes to Mary D. Fisher Theatre

The Sedona International Film Festival presents The Art Series, part of its new “MDF@Home” program.

The festival is excited to offer some “Art on Screen” shows virtually so you can experience gallery exhibits and artist documentaries from the comfort of your own home.

For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.

This week, the festival is proud to feature the encore of the award-winning "I, Claude Monet". The film is only available to view now through June 12.

I, CLAUDE MONET

Discover the fascinating inner life of one of the world’s most famous artists. “I, Claude Monet,”a fresh new documentary based entirely on Claude Monet’s personal letters, will reveal Monet the artist, businessman and lover as never before.

Disposing of traditional narration and talking heads, “I, Claude Monet” allows Monet to tell his story in his own words. Based on three thousand surviving letters, the film reveals a tumultuous inner life marked by moments of intense depression and euphoric creation, offering a complex portrait of one of the world’s best loved artists.

“I, Claude Monet” also features over a hundred of Monet’s paintings filmed in high definition, providing a unique window into his emotional and creative life.

Brought to life by acclaimed actor Henry Goodman, Monet’s letters record his journey from prodigiously talented teenager to the grand old man of arts.

They record remarkable encounters -- from the painter Eugène Boudin, who he met as an enthusiastic amateur, to Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau, with whom he struck up a friendship as an elderly man.

Many letters confront Monet’s despair, depression, and even attempted suicide, as a result of poverty, obscurity, ill-health and his relationships with his wives-- Camille Doncieux and, secondly, Alice Hoschedé. But in equal measure his correspondence, the film celebrates the joys of painting and the natural world, inspired by his travels across Europe. In order to capture this euphoria, the film travels to the very spots Monet painted and wrote his letters, from Paris to Venice, London to Le Havre.

To view the film:

For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.