OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, June 02
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Jacy Finley: Camp Verde High School female athlete of the year
Dependable, determined in softball, basketball for Cowboys

Camp Verde High School senior Jacy Finley will play both softball and basketball at Trinidad Junior College in Colorado. But she said her best sport is probably softball. VVN/File Photo

Camp Verde High School senior Jacy Finley will play both softball and basketball at Trinidad Junior College in Colorado. But she said her best sport is probably softball. VVN/File Photo

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 2, 2020 7:23 a.m.

Already have a digital account? Log in here
To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
1 MONTH
$2.50

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

1 MONTH

1 YEAR
$28

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Camp Verde High School athletes of the year: Finley shined in basketball and softball for Camp Verde
Camp Verde’s Finley dominant in high school debut days after basketball season
Camp Verde softball pounds Mayer, 15-2
Camp Verde sophomore Finley gets all-state honorable mention
Camp Verde athlete of the week: Finley pitches perfect game, Ks 11
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News