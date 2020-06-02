Jacy Finley: Camp Verde High School female athlete of the year
Dependable, determined in softball, basketball for Cowboys
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 2, 2020 7:23 a.m.
Most Read
- What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Cottonwood man arrested in strong-armed robbery attempt
- UPDATE: What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Going, going, gone: Jerome’s Little Daisy goes on auction block
- Verde Lakes fire contained to 10 acres
- Vineyard project begins to take shape in Old Town
- Arizona jumps past 17,000 cases, 800 deaths, from COVID-19
- Cottonwood Fire responds to three brush fires Sunday night
- 702 new Arizona COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths, in past day
- Commentary: Defining the ‘new normal’ for reopening schools
- 555 new COVID-19 cases over weekend; Yavapai County picks up 46 new cases
- Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work
- Rollover claims life of driver in Cornville
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- Man gets six years prison for violent attack at Walmart
- Police say man planned ambush of cops; officer shot in left arm
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
- Coronavirus outbreak escalates at Mingus Mountain Academy
- Yavapai County COVID-19 caseload moves past 200 mark
- Cottonwood issues distancing, disinfection guidelines
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
More like this story
Camp Verde High School athletes of the year: Finley shined in basketball and softball for Camp Verde