OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, June 02
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Jason Collier: Camp Verde High School male athlete of the year
Hard work, love of basketball pay off as senior averages 26 points per game

Camp Verde High School senior guard Jason Collier averaged 26 points, four rebounds and three assists per game for the 2019-2020 Camp Verde boys varsity basketball team. Collier was named the school’s male athlete of the year for 2020. VVN/File Photo

Camp Verde High School senior guard Jason Collier averaged 26 points, four rebounds and three assists per game for the 2019-2020 Camp Verde boys varsity basketball team. Collier was named the school’s male athlete of the year for 2020. VVN/File Photo

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: June 2, 2020 7:14 a.m.

Already have a digital account? Log in here
To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
1 MONTH
$2.50

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

1 MONTH

1 YEAR
$28

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Camp Verde athlete of the week: Sophomore Collier a pleasant surprise for Cowboy boys basketball
Brian Ream: Camp Verde Male Athlete of the Year
Jacy Finley: Camp Verde High School female athlete of the year
Camp Verde boys hoops hosts Cowboy Summer Shootout
Camp Verde boys basketball takes on all comers in summer play
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News