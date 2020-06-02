Late for Class Art and Music Show at Studio 203, Jerome

From 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, June 6, Studio 203 at the Old Jerome High School will host an art exhibit titled Late for Class: Artwork by Steven Schutz.

Musical guest The Sir Mighty, featuring Tim Young and Steven Schutz, will be part of the show.

Studio 203 is at 885 Hampshire Ave., Building A, Studio 203, Jerome. There is no charge to enter.

Schutz said that being diverse in his expressions, he hope to “provoke and create a picture in the mind of the beholder that frees their imagination beyond the normal realm into a world of spiritual awareness and acceptance of themselves as well as others; all the while encouraging them to be more conscious of the world they live in, its beauty and the not so beautiful characteristics.”

“Diversity in subject matter and techniques keeps me from becoming complacent and stagnate in my expressions through the artistic realms,” he said. “I will continue to create mystical and thought-provoking color pencil renderings that encourage the witness to ponder what could have been, what could be, as well as what already is. I find myself reminding others that my work in this medium is not paintings, but drawings done with a mere colored pencil.”

“It is my belief that any form of expression is healthy to the mind, and the body as well as most importantly, the spirit of any individual,” Schutz said. “By giving any human being an outlet to express their passions and feelings they can become positive and active individuals, thus enhancing the world in which we dwell.”

Visit redbenchphotostudio.com for more information, or email Žushka Biros at redbenchart@gmail.com.

Jerome Art Walk still on hiatus

Although Jerome Art Walk has not resumed, many of the community’s artists and businesses are beginning to reopen.

Cody DeLong will have limited hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the next month. DeLong recently shared his experience regarding the pandemic:

“Since Jerome was closed two months ago, I’ve been working on a couple of manual labor jobs to make some money,” he said. “I scraped and painted the underside of a friend’s deck over the past couple of weeks. It was a bit of work, but it was very nice of him to help me out during this challenging time.”

DeLong is also doing a little drywall repair for another friend. It’s times like these when you find out who is really there for you.

“I’ve also been very touched by the well wishes online, and by several of my collectors who have come forward and made purchases in the last two months. I want to give a hearty thank you,” DeLong. “My sister made a big purchase for her office as well. I am blessed by all the support. For about a month I thought I might have to close my studio in Jerome, but now I am much more hopeful that things will be OK. I am healthy and I know there are many who are struggling with much bigger issues right now. I am blessed.”

DeLong said he is following best safe practices in the building, by cleaning and trying to keep people to distancing guidelines etc. Visit from noon until 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 300 Hull Ave. Visit codydelong.com for more information.

Puscifer the Store is now open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., 140 Main St. Puscifer the Store asks guests to comply with state and federal guidelines in the store: wear a protective face covering or mask, and adhere to social distancing.

The store is also giving guests hand sanitizer before they come in “because there is so much to touch in our store,” they said.

Puscifer the Store wants to open “safely and responsibly,” they said.

Barbifer is accepting appointments for haircuts only and asks that customers wear a face covering or mask to keep our barber protected. No beard or mustache trims at this time.

Four Eight Wineworks is currently offering wine bottle sales to go, but will be open on May 27 for flights and glasses.