New Music this week

Sondre Lerche – Patience

Sondre Lerche LLC Records

Norwegian indie-pop auteur Sondre Lerche has returned with his most ambitious and eclectic work to date in the form of his ninth studio album, Patience.

Written over six years, and recorded mainly in Norway, the inspiration came from ambient music, running marathons and a quest for serenity.

At 16, Lerche’s melodic debut, Faces Down, won a Best Newcomer Norwegian Grammy; it was followed by Two Way Monologue. Patience gives homage to these early works but with wisdom he’s gained over the years.

Sondre Lerche is the cousin of Norwegian rapper Lars Vaular. In 2012, they collaborated on the single “Øynene Lukket.”

Album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: I Love You Because It’s True, There Is No Certain Thing.

Dion – Blues With Friends

KTBA Records

Blues With Friends, the new studio album from Dion, is packed with a great batch of songs written during a productive time coming off his latest release.

When the legendary Joe Bonamassa was eager to be involved, it inspired Dion to invite others to join the project.

He says, “I wanted the best musicians alive like Jeff Beck, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Van Morrison and more to take them in unexpected directions. Wayne Hood, my producer, brought out the best of them.”

Dion’s work has incorporated elements of doo-wop, rock and R&B styles — and, most recently, straight blues. Initially as lead singer of Dion and the Belmonts and then in his solo career, he was one of the most popular American rock and roll performers of the pre-British Invasion era. He had 39 Top 40 hits in the late 1950s and early 1960s as a solo performer, with the Belmonts or with the Del Satins.

Dion’s popularity waned in the mid-1960s. Toward the end of the decade, he shifted his style and produced songs with a more mature, contemplative feeling.

Tracks include: Blues Comin’ On, Uptown Number 7, Can’t Start Over Again.

Kaleo – Surface Sounds

Elektra Records

Icelandic folk-rock band Kaleo has announced their new studio album will be called Surface Sounds.

The album will contain the previously released singles “I Want More” and “Break My Baby,” both of which you can listen to on all streaming platforms.

Kaleo formed at Mosfellsbær in 2012, consisting of lead vocalist and guitarist JJ Julius Son, drummer David Antonsson, bassist Daniel Kristjansson, and lead guitarist Rubin Pollock.

They have released two studio albums, Kaleo (2013) and A/B (2016), as well as an EP, Glasshouse (2013). A/B has sold over one million albums worldwide.

Several Kaleo songs including “Way Down We Go”, “Hot Blood”, “No Good”, “All the Pretty Girls” and “Glass House” have been featured in FIFA 16, Madden NFL 17, NHL 18, Far Cry 5, The Crew 2, Rocksmith 2014 and Asphalt 9: Legends.

Way Down We Go was used in the conclusion of Season 2 Episode 5 of the show Manifest, as well as the conclusion of Season 16 Episode 22 of the show NCIS.

Album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: Brother Run Fast, Break My Baby, Alter Ego, Free the Slave, Hey Gringo, The USA Today, I Walk on Water.

LL Priest – Gene

Domino Records

Arriving four years after the iconoclast variously known as Sam Dust, LA Priest thrilled the world with the cosmic pop of his debut album Inji, Gene is named after a brand new modular drum machine Sam dreamt up and built alone.

Working in isolation for more than two years, soldering iron in hand, Sam designed Gene using 150 electrical circuits he made up himself.

LA Priest is the name Sam Dust, late of Late of the Pier, adopted to release his beguiling space-pop-psyche solo work following the demise of the band he founded when still in his teens.

Formerly of Late of the Pier, it was a collective decision to split the band after just one album, 2008’s still-fresh Fantasy Black Channel, which Sam largely stands by.

He wishes he’d made an LA Priest record more quickly, he says “but it didn’t seem right to do what people expected, to do another Late Of The Pier record. We all wanted to shapeshift.”

Tracks include: Beginning, Rubber Sky, What Moves, Peace Lily, Open My Eyes, Sudden Thing, Monochrome, What Do You See, Kissing of the Weeds, Black Smoke, Ain’t No Love Affair.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Sideways to New Italy

Sub Pop Records

After years spent looking out at landscapes and loved ones and an increasingly unstable world, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have turned their gaze inward, to their individual pasts and the places that inform them, on their second full-length, Sideways to New Italy.

Led by singer-songwriter-guitarists Tom Russo, Joe White and Fran Keaney, the guitar-pop five-piece returned home to Australia after the relentless touring schedule that came following their critically regarded 2018 debut Hope Downs.

Feeling the literal and metaphorical ground under their feet had shifted, the band began grasping for something reliable.

For Keaney, that translated into writing “pure romantic fiction” and consciously avoiding the temptation of angsty break-up songs, while Russo looked north to a “bizarre place” that captured the feeling of manufacturing a sense of home when his own had disappeared.

Tracks include: The Second Of The First, Falling Thunder, She’s There, Beautiful Steven, Sunglasses At The Wedding.