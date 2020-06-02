Watch on DVD -- or stream: available this week

1BR

Malevolent FIlms

Director: David Marmor

Writer: David Marmor

Producers: Jake Alden-Falconer, Samuel Sandweiss, Allard Cantor, Nic Izzi, Alok Mishra, et al.

Cast: Nicole Brydon Bloom, Alan Blumenfeld, Susan Davis, Naomi Grossman, Clayton Hoff, Celeste Sully, et. al.

1BR is about a young woman, Sarah, who moves to Hollywood into a new apartment complex.

Upon her arrival she is met by her neighbors who seem to be very welcoming and describe themselves as a small community.

Sarah soon begins to hear strange noises at night causing that none of the other residents seem to notice. This escalates into threatening letters and strange circumstances happening in her apartment.

With seemingly no help from the residents and consistent lack of sleep, she begins to question herself. Soon, Sarah realizes that her neighbors might not be as friendly as they seem.

Abe

Blue Fox Entertainment

Director: Fernando Grostein Andrade

Writers: Fernando Grostein Andrade, Lameece Issaq

Producers: Caio Gullane, et. al.

Cast: Noah Schnapp, Seu Jorge, Dagmara Dominczyk, Salem Murphy, et. al.

Abe is a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn of half-Israeli and half-Palestinian heritage. He is struggling to cope with a family that is frequently at odds over the centuries-old tensions between Israel and Palestine. He uses cooking to help his warring relatives come together on common ground in the form of delicious food. Despite his culinary skills, Abe frequently finds himself in the crossfire of bitter family arguments.

This is a coming of age comedy-drama about a boy with dreams of becoming a chef and who also believes that blending traditional foods can be a foundation for world peace.

Robert the Bruce

Screen Media Films

Director: Richard Gray

Writes: Eric Belgau, Angus Macfadyen

Producers: Kim Barnard, et. al.

Cast: Angus Macfadyen, Anna Hutchison, Zach McGowan, et. al.

In his heart, Robert the Bruce refuses to bend to English will, but he has run out of options. His army has fallen, and many Scots doubt that the rebellion will succeed. When the English place a reward of 50 gold pieces for his head, Robert retreats alone into the wild in winter while suffering from injuries. When he falls in the snow, a woman and children from a nearby farm discover him and nurse him back to health, as they believe he is their true king.

Chased by bounty hunters, Robert must fight for his life while trying to convince his people that freedom is still within their reach.

Witches in the Woods

GEM Entertainment

Directors: Jordan Barker

Writer: Christopher Borrelli

Producers: Jordan Barker, Borga Dorter, Martin Wojtunik, et. al.

Cast: Hannah Kasulka, Craig Arnold, Sasha Clements, et. al.

Jill, a tenacious UMass freshman, abandons her studies for an off-the-grid snowboarding trip.

When their SUV mysteriously becomes lost, temperatures fall and the group dynamic unravels as a virtual and then literal witch hunt begins.