2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths, so far this month in Arizona
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported another 973 new COVID-19 positive tests between Tuesday and Wednesday. That is the second highest single-day gain in new cases since coronavirus documentation began in Arizona in January, and it comes one day after Arizona established its record high of 1,127 new cases in a 24-hour period.
The Wednesday morning ADHS report shows 22,223 positive test results in Arizona, with 981 deaths, 40 of which occurred in the past day.
Through the first two days of June, ADHS has reported 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and 64 coronavirus-related deaths.
It took the state 64 days to document Arizona’s first 1,000 COVID-19 cases. Sixty-six days later, Arizona has added more than 21,000 new cases.
Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases
The Wednesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 759 of the state’s 941 deaths. There have been 117 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.
ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).
Location of cases
Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 11,068.
Pima County has 2,627 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 1,994 cases. Apache County has 1,586 documented cases. Coconino County has 1,186 positive tests.
Testing data
ADHS reports 345,044 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with a 5.7% positive test ratio.
People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (9,162), but the fewest deaths (47). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 4,120 times with 759 deaths.
The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.
Yavapai County
Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Wednesday morning report shows 305 confirmed positive tests with 171 patients who have now recovered from the virus. There have been six deaths reported in Yavapai County
YCCHS reports 64 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region with 22 confirmed in Cottonwood, 17 in Sedona, 14 in Camp Verde and 11 throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 119 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.
YCCHS reports 11,650 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 97.4% of those being negative.
Women outpace men by a 206-99 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.
See www.yavapai.us/chs.
Hospital Reports
Wednesday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 43 patients with five in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with nine tests pending.
Flagstaff Medical Center reports 25 positive tests with 61 results pending. FMC has admitted 172 patients; 35 of those patients are in critical care.
See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.
U.S. and global totals
The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.87 million Wednesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 108,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 421,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.
The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.
There are 6.19 million cases reported worldwide, with 376,000 deaths.
COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona
June 3 22,223 cases
June 2 21,250 cases
June 1 20,123 cases
May 30 19,255 cases
May 29 18,465 cases
May 27 17,262 cases
May 23 16,039 cases
May 21 15,315 cases
May 18 14,170 cases
May 15 13,169 cases
May 13 12,176 cases
May 10 11,119 cases
May 8 10,526 cases
May 5 9,305 cases
May 2 8,364 cases
April 29 7,202 cases
April 24 6,045 cases
April 20 5,064 cases
April 16 4,234 cases
April 9 3,018 cases
April 4 2,019 cases
March 30 1,157 cases
Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case
