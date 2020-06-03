Masks required for everyone in Superior Court facilities

PRESCOTT - Protective face covering are now required in all Yavapai County Superior Court buildings, Yavapai Justice Courts and municipal courts.

All judges, justices of the peace and municipal Court judges are authorized to take the steps needed locally, and consistent with health department guidelines, to ensure access to justice while reducing exposure to the spread of COVID-19.

"The Yavapai County Courts do not have funds to provide masks for all who enter the courts," the release states. "As a result, customers may be turned away and parties who are denied entry may need to appear remotely at a court proceeding or have to make other arrangements.

"As the courts in Yavapai County expand in-person business, staff and the public will be required to wear personal protective equipment in certain situations and the court will require screening for illness with some courts conducting temperature screening.

In early May, Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel issued Administrative Order 2020-75, updated and replaced by Administrative Order 2020-79, providing Arizona’s courts and the public with direction on returning to in-court operations after limited operations in response to COVID-19.

The order includes direction for in-person proceedings, empaneling juries, limiting access to courthouses and courtrooms, implementing social distancing, and using technology to continue court operations. Similar restrictions are in place in ALL courts in Yavapai County including the Superior Courts, Justice Courts and Municipal Courts.

The Honorable David L. Mackey, presiding judge of Yavapai County Superior Court, is quoted in the release:

"The safety of the public, as well as all our court staff in our court buildings, is extremely important to all of our judges. Therefore, we ask for everyone’s cooperation as we work toward returning to full court operations.”

The court requests that s a matter of public safety, particularly for those with fragile medical conditions, Arizona’s courts are authorized to prohibit entry to courthouses by those who do not meet the screening requirements.

"When the public is not permitted to attend a public court proceeding, the court will provide a contact phone number for the division or court for further information on how to access the proceedings, unless the proceedings are closed, meaning not open to the public," the release states.

For more information, including how to contact the Superior Court and Justice Courts in Yavapai County, visit courts.yavapai.us.

Questions about a case pending in a Municipal Court should be directed to the court of that city.

Arizona Supreme Court Administrative Order 2020-79 can be viewed here: azcourts.gov/Portals/22/admorder/Orders20/2020-79FINAL.pdf.