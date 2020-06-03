Rimrock’s Melissa Reay earns doctoral degree in pharmacy from Midwestern University

GLENDALE -- Melissa Reay, Pharm.D., of Rimrock, has completed the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree at the College of Pharmacy Glendale (CPG) of Midwestern University. Conferring of degrees took place in a virtual graduation ceremony hosted by Midwestern University on May 22..

Dr. Reay graduated from Queen Creek High School and received a bachelor degree in Business and Project Management from University of Phoenix in 2013. While at Midwestern, she served as the President of Kappa Epsilon, professional pharmacy fraternity; and as Legislative Committee Chair of the Arizona Pharmacy Association Student Pharmacist Academy for the Class of 2020. Dr. Reay plans to complete a Postgraduate Year 1 Residency at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Arizona, where she will train as a clinical staff pharmacist in acute care.



The College of Pharmacy-Glendale (CPG) was founded in 1998 to address the need for qualified primary care pharmacists in Arizona and the Southwest. The College offers an accelerated, year-round, three-year program leading to the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree, allowing students quicker entry into their professional careers.



CPG also offers a unique small-group learning approach, which fosters the team-oriented health care environment of current pharmacy practice. Midwestern University is one of only a few institutions in the country with two colleges of pharmacy: the College of Pharmacy-Glendale and the Chicago College of Pharmacy.