Stage II fire restrictions implemented in Sedona Fire District

SEDONA – After consulting with local County Emergency Managers and District Rangers, it has been determined that effective Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 at 8 a.m. Sedona Fire District (SFD) is moving into Stage II Fire Restrictions.

These restrictions prohibit all open fires, fire pits and campfires. During the period of fire restrictions, no burn permits will be issued and existing burn permits are hereby suspended. Fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited, unless permitted by the Fire Marshal.

These restrictions also prohibit the outdoor use of equipment that generates sparks or open flames. This restricts the outdoor use of welding equipment, grinders and chain saws. Commercial operators may apply for a hot work permit through the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Cooking on propane grills and the use of UL listed, natural gas or propane flame producing heating/warming appliances is still allowed provided that the appliance is located at least 10 feet from combustible materials. Cooking devices that do not generate sparks or open flames are allowed only at private residences so long as they are covered with a tight fitting and lid clear of all surrounding flammable materials.



PROHIBITED:

• Open fires or campfires utilizing wood or other solid fuels.

• Smoking in public (except within an enclosed vehicle or building).

• Using an explosive.

• Possessing, discharging, or using any type of firework or pyrotechnic device.

• Outdoor welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame without a hot work permit. Hot work permits shall be revoked during periods of Red Flag Warnings.

• Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order. (Does not include motor vehicles and is intended for things such as landscaping tools).

• Discharging firearms, air rifles, or gas guns (except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws or regulations).

• Possessing or using a motor vehicle off National Forest System roads (Vehicles must stay on open Forest Roads and cannot drive/park over any vegetation at any time).

ALLOWED:

• The use of indoor fireplaces

• Liquid Propane Gas (LPG) or Natural Gas (LNG) grills, fireplaces and appliances.

• Cooking with charcoal or wood on private property in an appliance with a tight fitting lid. The lid must be in place while cooking.

• The use of power equipment on private property for the purpose of landscaping, fuel mitigation, etc. A spark arrester must be in place and a fire watch shall be posted for 30 minutes after cessation of work. Operators shall be equipped with a means to extinguish any fire. Good safety practices should also include limiting use of power equipment to before 9:00 a.m. or after 8:00 p.m. when temperatures are lower and relative humidity is higher. Commercial operators engaged in the removal and maintenance of vegetation to promote healthy plants; removal of accumulated detritus; fire prescribed cutting or utility easement right of way maintenance; and other activities which works to lessen fuel load and increase fire safety around structures and populated areas, may operate outside these hours when all other safety guidelines are followed. No power equipment use is allowed during Red Flag weather days.

• While smoking outside on private property is discouraged, it is permissible so long as ashes and cigarette butts are discarded in non-combustible, windproof receptacles.

Residents are encouraged to exercise caution and good judgment.



Sedona Fire District may establish additional requirements, up to and including the extinguishment of any fire, the revocation of any permit, and a ban on chainsaws or other equipment on a case-by-case basis to ensure the public health, safety and welfare.

Please contact the Fire Marshal at 928-204-8926 if you have any questions.