Camp Verde graduation tonight

CAMP VERDE — At 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, Camp Verde High School will hold its Class of 2020 graduation ceremony on the school’s football field, Sam Hammerstrom Field.

According to protocols released by Camp Verde Unified School District, each graduate will be temperature scanned at practice. Any student who has a temperature over 100.3 degrees will not be allowed to participate, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

At practice, graduates will receive tickets for their immediate family, no more than 10 people per graduate. Graduates also will receive a waiver that must be signed and returned before they participate in the ceremony. The waiver must also “list attendees of the graduate.”

Graduates will be social distanced at six feet apart, with no receiving line following the ceremony. Attendees will be asked to respect social distance guidelines set forth by the CDC.

The district will have the football field marked to assist with social distancing. All space on the field, track and bleachers will be utilized to allow families to social distance from others, the district stated.

Invited attendees may bring lawn chairs to sit on the field and track, but please respect the space of other families.

The district also announced that it is strongly encouraging vulnerable people, those with underlying health conditions, to watch a 7 p.m. live stream of the ceremonies on the CVHS Cowboy News Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/1785371891741473/live/) or via a link on the home page of verdenews.com.