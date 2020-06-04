OFFERS
Raising their young fists in Cottonwood
About 50 protestors march across town in name of Black Lives Matter

A group of about 50 protestors marched from Walmart to the Cottonwood Police Department on Thursday as part of the worldwide Black Lives Matter movement. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: June 4, 2020 11:07 p.m.

Cottonwood, Arizona Black Lives Matter march, June 4, 2020 by Verde News

COTTONWOOD – Shea Hicks says that if young people are going to be continually told they’re the future leaders of our world, it makes sense to pay attention to how local, state and federal governments operate today.

“I’m not too impressed with how things are run,” she said. “Racism is a global problem — here, and everywhere else.”

Hicks, a Verde Valley Medical Center employee and Yavapai College student, helped organize a march, with the Black Lives Matter movement in mind, in the searing heat of Thursday afternoon. About 50 mostly-younger people walked from the Walmart on State Route 260 to the Cottonwood Police Station at Aspen and Sixth streets.

It was the first of its kind in Cottonwood since the recent death of George Floyd in Minnesota. That May 25 death, which happened during an arrest by police, sparked outrage, protests and clashes with authorities across the U.S. and in several other countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Hicks, a 2019 Mingus Union High School graduate, said redlining is one of many widespread racist practices she hopes to encourage governments to abandon, along with other systemic problems that set up black people and other minorities for conflict with police.

“Trained discrimination has to end,” she said.

Connor McLane, a 2018 Mingus Union graduate, said he marched not only to draw awareness of the need for police reform, but also how taxpayer funds are spent.

“More emphasis on education and housing in impoverished communities would go a long way,” McLane said.

Ociana Rolle, who marched Thursday and describes her heritage as mixed-race, said she is angry there is even a need for people to march against racism in 2020.

“We should be over this, as a species,” she said. “Why are we still fighting for equality? I’m so tired. I’m just tired.”

Alyssa Ainsworth, another Yavapai College student, said there is still a need to bring awareness of racism.

“We see it’s still around,” she said.

Ainsworth’s boyfriend, Jonah Ray, said he’s white, but he is also a “mutt of most of Europe,” and would like to see all humans treat each other more fairly.

Hicks said there is real consequence to closed-minded approaches — approaches that go back hundreds of years, and continued long after slavery ended in most nations.

“If you don’t know you have privilege, that matter

s a lot, if you have power,” she said.

photo

At the conclusion of Thursday's march, which had Cottonwood Police officers in vehicles slowing traffic along their route, the group knelt in silence for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. That’s the amount of time that, according to a criminal complaint, a Minneapolis Police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck as he died during an arrest. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

