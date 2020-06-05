Arizona’s COVID-19 death count reaches 1,012

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported yet another one-day high for new COVID-19 positive tests. The Friday morning ADHS report shows 1,579 new cases between Thursday and Friday, eclipsing the previous one-day high of 1,127 established just three days earlier.

The Friday morning ADHS report shows 24,332 positive test results in Arizona.

Arizona has also now seen more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state. There were 16 coronavirus deaths confirmed in the past day, pushing Arizona’s death count to 1,012.

In the first week of June, ADHS has reported 4,209 new COVID-19 cases and 95 coronavirus-related deaths.

It took the state 64 days to document Arizona’s first 1,000 COVID-19 cases. Sixty-eight days later, Arizona has added more than 23,000 new cases.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Friday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 782 of the state’s 1,012 deaths. There have been 121 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 12,091.

Pima County has 2,883 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 2,104 cases. Apache County has 1,656 documented cases. Coconino County has 1,248 positive tests.

Testing data

ADHS reports 370,255 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with a 5.9% positive test ratio.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (10,215), but the fewest deaths (49). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 4,347 times with 782 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Friday morning report shows 322 confirmed positive tests with 171 patients who have now recovered from the virus. There have been six deaths reported in Yavapai County

YCCHS reports 70 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region with 25 confirmed in Cottonwood, 18 in Sedona, 16 in Camp Verde and 11 throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 119 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 12,522 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 97.4% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 218-104 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Friday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 39 patients with five in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with six tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 20 positive tests with 48 results pending. FMC has admitted 174 patients; 34 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.92 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 110,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 439,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 6.42 million cases reported worldwide, with 383,000 deaths.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case