COVID-19 ‘rollercoaster’ not off tracks in Yavapai County, Horton says

The COVID-19 outbreak has proven a “rollercoaster” for state public health leaders as they witness daily spikes and dips in positive cases.

They are quick to admit they never quite know what to expect on any given day, with part of it linked to social responsibility and how individuals, businesses and civic leaders are reacting to potential spread.

Given that reality, Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton is heartened by the past week’s slow rise in infections, particularly with no hospitalizations for what can be a deadly illness.

“It’s a great place for us to be right now,” Horton declared with the caveat that COVID-19 has not disappeared but at least in this county seems to be controllable.

As Maricopa County and some other border communities have experienced alarming numbers of new cases this week, Yavapai County is witnessing only one or two new cases each day, with no major spread in any one place.

The county’s biggest outbreak at the Mingus Mountain Academy treatment center for adolescent girls in Prescott Valley is subsiding, with most of the 91 infected students and 22 staff members recuperating without hospital care, Horton said.

All told, only 2.6% of more than 11,650 people tested in Yavapai County have proven to be infected with this virus; in the most susceptible age group between 75 and older, there have been only 20 cases. Yavapai County has suffered six deaths since the outbreak, she said.

Horton attributes these low numbers to people’s willingness to wear masks, regularly wash hands or use hand sanitizer, and maintain physical distancing whenever possible. Even with businesses reopening, Horton said she is impressed with how vigilant owners are about spacing and proper hygiene.

Indeed, Horton said the willingness to be cautious and adhere to all public health advisories is likely why the county is not seeing more cases and more disruption.

“We’re now back where we were about a month ago,” Horton said of reporting zero, one, two or three cases each day. “It’s great. Shows that we know what we’re doing is working. All of the re-openings, so far, have not produced any community spread from what we see, or very limited, at least.”