OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, June 05
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Wheeler sentenced to five years in prison for domestic assault

Ryan Christopher Wheeler

Ryan Christopher Wheeler

Staff Report
Originally Published: June 5, 2020 11:27 a.m.

CAMP VERDE -- A Cottonwood man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking a pregnant woman in March.

Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff ordered the five-year prison term for 38-year old Ryan Christopher Wheeler June 1. Wheeler was convicted of aggravated assault, criminal damage, and resisting arrest.

The incident occurred March 31 when Cottonwood Police Department officers responded to a physical domestic violence call. On arrival, they found a woman trapped inside a car while Wheeler was using a rock to break the car windows to reach her. Wheeler became combative with officers and was taken into custody.

Officers learned Wheeler and the woman had been arguing in their apartment about their relationship. Wheeler became violent, striking the victim, who is pregnant, and threatening to kill her unborn child.

A friend arrived at the residence and, when they both tried to leave, Wheeler attacked the car, throwing a rock through the vehicle window and striking the woman. Wheeler also caused extensive damage to the vehicle.

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk reminds victims of domestic violence that help is available.

“In January of this year,” said Polk, “a new online portal was created where victims can quickly and privately fill out the forms needed to apply for an Order of Protection at any Arizona court.”

This free service can be accessed from any computer or smartphone. To get started, visit: https://azpoint.azcourts.gov/

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Cottonwood man guilty of domestic violence
Man gets six years in prison for violent attack at Walmart
Daniel Felix goes to prison over domestic violence incident
McJunkin sentenced to 174 years
Sentencing delayed in deadly DUI collision case
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News