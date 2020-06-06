OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, June 06
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

First week of June: 5,328 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths, in Arizona

VVN graphic/Dan Engler

VVN graphic/Dan Engler

mugshot photo
By Dan Engler
Originally Published: June 6, 2020 10:47 a.m.

With 1,119 new cases reported between Friday and Saturday, Arizona’s COVID-19 caseload has now surpassed 25,000 positive tests, according to the state’s Department of Health Services.

Since January, there have been 25,451 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Arizona.

The Saturday morning report from ADHS also shows 30 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the state’s death count to 1,042.

In the first week of June, ADHS has reported 5,328 new COVID-19 cases and 125 coronavirus-related deaths.

It took the state 64 days to document Arizona’s first 1,000 COVID-19 cases. Sixty-nine days later, Arizona has added more than 24,000 new cases.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Saturday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 805 of the state’s 1,042 deaths. There have been 124 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 12,761.

Pima County has 2,950 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 2,152 cases. Apache County has 1,692 documented cases. Coconino County has 1,267 positive tests.

Testing data

ADHS reports 380,912 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with a 6% positive test ratio.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (10,798), but the fewest deaths (51). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 4,449 times with 805 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Hospital Reports

Saturday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 43 patients with three in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with seven tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 20 positive tests with 41 results pending. FMC has admitted 162 patients; 33 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.95 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 111,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 454,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 6.66 million cases reported worldwide, with 393,000 deaths.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases

May 15 13,169 cases

May 13 12,176 cases

May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona’s COVID-19 death count reaches 1,012
2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths, so far this month in Arizona
Arizona surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 positive tests
Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
702 new Arizona COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths, in past day
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News