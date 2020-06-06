First week of June: 5,328 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths, in Arizona
With 1,119 new cases reported between Friday and Saturday, Arizona’s COVID-19 caseload has now surpassed 25,000 positive tests, according to the state’s Department of Health Services.
Since January, there have been 25,451 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Arizona.
The Saturday morning report from ADHS also shows 30 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the state’s death count to 1,042.
In the first week of June, ADHS has reported 5,328 new COVID-19 cases and 125 coronavirus-related deaths.
It took the state 64 days to document Arizona’s first 1,000 COVID-19 cases. Sixty-nine days later, Arizona has added more than 24,000 new cases.
Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases
The Saturday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 805 of the state’s 1,042 deaths. There have been 124 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.
ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).
Location of cases
Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 12,761.
Pima County has 2,950 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 2,152 cases. Apache County has 1,692 documented cases. Coconino County has 1,267 positive tests.
Testing data
ADHS reports 380,912 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with a 6% positive test ratio.
People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (10,798), but the fewest deaths (51). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 4,449 times with 805 deaths.
The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.
Hospital Reports
Saturday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 43 patients with three in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with seven tests pending.
Flagstaff Medical Center reports 20 positive tests with 41 results pending. FMC has admitted 162 patients; 33 of those patients are in critical care.
See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.
U.S. and global totals
The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.95 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 111,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 454,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.
The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.
There are 6.66 million cases reported worldwide, with 393,000 deaths.
COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona
June 6 25,451 cases
June 5 24,332 cases
June 3 22,223 cases
June 2 21,250 cases
June 1 20,123 cases
May 30 19,255 cases
May 29 18,465 cases
May 27 17,262 cases
May 23 16,039 cases
May 21 15,315 cases
May 18 14,170 cases
May 15 13,169 cases
May 13 12,176 cases
May 10 11,119 cases
May 8 10,526 cases
May 5 9,305 cases
May 2 8,364 cases
April 29 7,202 cases
April 24 6,045 cases
April 20 5,064 cases
April 16 4,234 cases
April 9 3,018 cases
April 4 2,019 cases
March 30 1,157 cases
Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case
