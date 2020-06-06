Obituary: Alma D. Starr 1926-2020

Barry Michael Boydell (“Bear”), 58, passed away at home in Camp Verde on May 22, 2020. He was born May 4, 1962 in Phoenix, Arizona to Eileen Marie (Gormley) and Joseph Boydell, Sr.



Barry graduated in 1980 from Camp Verde High School, where he participated in 4-H, Young Life and Marching Band. He was in a garage band and DJ’d with his friends. Music got him through his high school years.

He even named his little dog “Dunstan” after a much-loved music teacher.



After serving four years in the United States Navy, Barry worked at various jobs in many places, but always considered Camp Verde home. He loved his animals, yard, music, Arizona Cardinals, fishing on the Verde with Michael and especially, his family.



Barry is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Scott Paul Boydell. He leaves behind a son, Michael Benito Boydell (Lisa) and their daughters, Morgan, Kylie and Shaylyn of Texas; Fiancé, Linda Harbeson of Camp Verde; her daughter, Amanda and grandson Matthias, whom Barry had hoped to one day take fishing; sisters, Ambie Charles (Jim) of Camp Verde and Patricia Gassman of Las Vegas; brother, Joseph Boydell, Jr. (Mitzi) of Cornville; half siblings, Diane Boydell of California, Megan Cole (Kevin) of California, Logan Boydell (Stephanie) of Washington and Noah Boydell of California. Barry had many nieces and nephews.





A private memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.buelerfuneralhome.com or 143 W. Arnold St., Camp Verde, AZ 86322.



Information provided by survivors.