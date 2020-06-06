Obituary: Barry Michael Boydell 1962-2020
Barry Michael Boydell (“Bear”), 58, passed away at home in Camp Verde on May 22, 2020. He was born May 4, 1962 in Phoenix, Arizona to Eileen Marie (Gormley) and Joseph Boydell, Sr.
Barry graduated in 1980 from Camp Verde High School, where he participated in 4-H, Young Life and Marching Band. He was in a garage band and DJ’d with his friends. Music got him through his high school years.
He even named his little dog “Dunstan” after a much-loved music teacher.
After serving four years in the United States Navy, Barry worked at various jobs in many places, but always considered Camp Verde home. He loved his animals, yard, music, Arizona Cardinals, fishing on the Verde with Michael and especially, his family.
Barry is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Scott Paul Boydell. He leaves behind a son, Michael Benito Boydell (Lisa) and their daughters, Morgan, Kylie and Shaylyn of Texas; Fiancé, Linda Harbeson of Camp Verde; her daughter, Amanda and grandson Matthias, whom Barry had hoped to one day take fishing; sisters, Ambie Charles (Jim) of Camp Verde and Patricia Gassman of Las Vegas; brother, Joseph Boydell, Jr. (Mitzi) of Cornville; half siblings, Diane Boydell of California, Megan Cole (Kevin) of California, Logan Boydell (Stephanie) of Washington and Noah Boydell of California. Barry had many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.buelerfuneralhome.com or 143 W. Arnold St., Camp Verde, AZ 86322.
Information provided by survivors.
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- UPDATE: What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Cottonwood Fire responds to three brush fires Sunday night
- Arizona surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 positive tests
- No plan for when – or if – Cottonwood JCPenney will re-open
- Domestic violence charge, 0.35 BAC part of Sunday arrests
- Verde Lakes fire contained to 10 acres
- Vineyard project begins to take shape in Old Town
- Community helps Cottonwood woman after car accident
- Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work
- Police say man planned ambush of cops; officer shot in left arm
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- Coronavirus outbreak escalates at Mingus Mountain Academy
- Yavapai County COVID-19 caseload moves past 200 mark
- Cottonwood man arrested in strong-armed robbery attempt
- What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- UPDATE: What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: