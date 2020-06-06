Obituary: John William Mendenhall
Originally Published: June 6, 2020 9 a.m.
John William Mendenhall, 83, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 8, at the Lake Shore Baptist Church located at 8886 Lake Shore Dr in Nampa, with a viewing at 10 a.m., prior to the services.
Burial and Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd in Boise.
To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300.
Information provided by survivors.
Most Read
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- UPDATE: What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Cottonwood Fire responds to three brush fires Sunday night
- Arizona surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 positive tests
- No plan for when – or if – Cottonwood JCPenney will re-open
- Domestic violence charge, 0.35 BAC part of Sunday arrests
- Verde Lakes fire contained to 10 acres
- Vineyard project begins to take shape in Old Town
- Community helps Cottonwood woman after car accident
- Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work
- Police say man planned ambush of cops; officer shot in left arm
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- Coronavirus outbreak escalates at Mingus Mountain Academy
- Yavapai County COVID-19 caseload moves past 200 mark
- Cottonwood man arrested in strong-armed robbery attempt
- What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- UPDATE: What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: