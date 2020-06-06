Obituary: John William Mendenhall

John William Mendenhall, 83, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 8, at the Lake Shore Baptist Church located at 8886 Lake Shore Dr in Nampa, with a viewing at 10 a.m., prior to the services.

Burial and Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd in Boise.



To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300.



