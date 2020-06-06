Summer camp starts June 8 in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE — Camp Verde Parks and Recreation will open its annual summer camp on Monday, June 8.

One thing different with this year’s summer camp – the use of personal protective equipment. All campers and all staff will be required to wear masks “as much as practical,” and social distancing will be encouraged and followed during camp activities “also as much as practical,” Parks and Recreation Manager Mike Marshall announced this week.

“While we continue to meet our goal of a fun camp experience, safety for campers and staff is our priority,” Marshall said. “With the evolving best practices and the status of COVID-19, we anticipate changes as we move forward, hopefully all positive.”

What this means, “at least initially,” is that the only field trips will be to the town’s Heritage Pool twice each week. The town is targeting Saturday, June 13 as the first day the pool will be open.

Parks and Recreation also announced that “in addition to increased cleaning, some activities will be modified to improve social distancing.”

Camp Manager Sabrina Wilson explained that campers will be spread out moreso during activities such as arts and crafts “to help with social distancing.” This year’s camp will also be “avoiding activities like basketball, which bring campers in close contact with activity.”

Camp is from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Campers are welcome to participate by the day or by the week and take part in camp fun, swim days at the pool and guest speakers. Also, enjoy outdoor fun and sports on the field as well as indoor sports opportunities in the air-conditioned gym, as well as arts and crafts projects.

A representative from the Camp Verde library will visit summer camp each Tuesday as part of the summer reading program.



Summer Camp is for youth who attended kindergarten-6th grade during the 2019-2020 school year. Cost to participate is normally $18 per day, or $90 per week, but through June, cost is $9 per day, $45 per week thanks to sponsorship from the Clif & Dee Jenkins Trust.

Campers bring their own lunch and snacks. Preregistration for the camp is required. Visit campverde.az.gov or the Camp Verde Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page, click the blue Book Now button.

Registration is limited to 30 kids per day.

More information is also available at 928-554-0828.