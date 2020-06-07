OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, June 08
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood Council waives $800 permit fee for fence
City manager, deputy brought up permit once fence was done

At its Tuesday, June 2 meeting, the Cottonwood Council waived a $800 fee related to a cattle fence Groseta Ranches, LLC put up on what is now grazing land at East Cottonwood Street and Cove Parkway. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

At its Tuesday, June 2 meeting, the Cottonwood Council waived a $800 fee related to a cattle fence Groseta Ranches, LLC put up on what is now grazing land at East Cottonwood Street and Cove Parkway. VVN/Jason W. Brooks

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: June 7, 2020 5:49 p.m.

Already have a digital account? Log in here
To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
1 MONTH
$2.50

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

1 MONTH

1 YEAR
$28

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Cottonwood Council has full agenda for Tuesday
Letter: Insidious cancer dubbed ‘corporate welfare’ running rampant
Council OKs Bashas' rezoning, plan amendment<br><br>Opponents continue to say they will seek referendum
City land sale first step toward construction of Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel
Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News