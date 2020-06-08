77 positive coronavirus cases reported in Verde Valley; 336 for county, 27,678 for state

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,227 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the state total to 27,678 confirmed positive tests.

Locally, Yavapai County Community Health Services reports 336 positive tests with a nearly 51% recovery rate. There have been 77 positive tests reported in the Verde Valley-Sedona region (see Yavapai County summary below).

ADHS has confirmed 1,047 coronavirus deaths in Arizona.

So far this month, ADHS has reported 7,555 new COVID-19 cases and 130 coronavirus-related deaths.

It took the state 64 days to document Arizona’s first 1,000 COVID-19 cases. Seventy-one days later, Arizona has added more than 26,000 new cases.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 808 of the state’s 1,047 deaths. There have been 124 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 14,003.

Pima County has 3,154 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 2,229 cases. Apache County has 1,732 documented cases. Coconino County has 1,290 positive tests.

Testing data

ADHS reports 402,660 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio rising to 6.2%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (11,947), but the fewest deaths (52). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 4,655 times with 808 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Monday morning report shows 336 confirmed positive tests with 171 patients who have now recovered from the virus. There have been six deaths reported in Yavapai County.

YCCHS reports 77 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region: 27 confirmed in Cottonwood, 21 in Sedona, 18 in Camp Verde and 11 throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 119 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 13,230 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 97.5% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 211-112 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Monday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 50 patients with eight in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with 14 tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 19 positive tests with 49 results pending. FMC has admitted 165 patients; 33 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.99 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 112,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 527,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 6.8 million cases reported worldwide, with 397,000 deaths.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases (+1438; 1044 deaths +2)

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case