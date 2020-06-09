OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, June 09
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Democrats among those backing sweeping police reform bill

A protester approaches a line of police officers in downtown Phoenix on Sunday, May 31, before the imposition of a statewide curfew to rein in protests over police violence. (Photo by Blake Benard/Special to Cronkite News)

A protester approaches a line of police officers in downtown Phoenix on Sunday, May 31, before the imposition of a statewide curfew to rein in protests over police violence. (Photo by Blake Benard/Special to Cronkite News)

Lisa Diethelm, Cronkite News
Originally Published: June 9, 2020 11:10 a.m.

Already have a digital account? Log in here
To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
1 MONTH
$2.50

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

1 MONTH

1 YEAR
$28

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Plan to equip all DPS officers with body cameras met with skepticism
Governor defends curfew; achieved desired result
Letters: There is good reason for blacks to mistrust police
MY TURN: Love for community will see us through
GAINS ON BORDER COULD BE LOST AFTER ELECTION
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News