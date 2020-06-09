Film Festival, Fisher Theatre benefit from two virtual screenings

MDF@Home features several new indie films still in their theatrical release window and now available for you to stream at home from the best seat in your home.

Best of all … you can watch alone or with more family members for one low ticket price. For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.

Plimpton! Starring George Plimpton as Himself

One of the great adventurers of the 20th Century, George Plimpton embarked on a lifelong journey akin to fictional characters such as Forrest Gump and Indiana Jones. He hung out with U.S. Presidents, played quarterback for the Detroit Lions, forced Willie Mays to pop out in Yankee Stadium, photographed Playboy models, was named the “Most Eligible Bachelor in Manhattan” by Esquire Magazine, played goalie for the Boston Bruins, struck the triangle for the New York Philharmonic and acted alongside John Wayne, Warren Beatty and Matt Damon. Some of these things he did well. Some he didn’t. But they were always amusing and inspiring.

Witty, sophisticated, urbane and yet a man of the people, he embodied the American optimism of the 1960s and ‘70s. Plimpton co-founded and edited one of the most influential literary magazines in history, The Paris Review, for 50 years, and in the process, he innovated a writing technique called participatory journalism. This gave Plimpton a unique perspective on the activities he wrote about, perhaps most famously with Paper Lion, a bestseller, which has never left the conversation of the greatest sports books of all-time.

“Plimpton! Starring George Plimpton as Himself” is a documentary that tells the story of writer, editor, amateur sportsman and friend to many — George Plimpton. Using Plimpton’s own narration, in his own voice viewers will experience the mischievous boy, the Harvard grad, the editor, the Manhattan socialite, the writer and the courageous adventurer. Directors Tom Bean and Luke Poling spent four years conducting interviews and delving into a wealth of archival materials, including personal audio and videotapes, to craft the narrative.

“Plimpton! Starring George Plimpton as Himself” is a film that joyfully celebrates a life lived fully, richly and strangely. In fact, for many, it’s difficult to imagine this life was lived by just one man.

16 BARS

One jail. One recording studio.

“16 Bars” is a feature-length music doc that offers a rare glimpse at the human stories — and songs — that are locked away in our nation’s jails and prisons. In a Virginia jail’s makeshift recording studio, four men collaborate on an album with Grammy-winning recording artist, Todd “Speech” Thomas, from the hip-hop group Arrested Development.

Speech was invited to the Richmond Jail by Sheriff C.T. Woody Jr., who was implementing a rehabilitation program that included job training, substance abuse treatment, group therapy, and a makeshift recording studio.

In a small concrete room on the jail’s 6th floor, Speech met with four men in the REAL program—Teddy, Anthony, De’vonte and Garland—listened to their stories and collaborated with them on original compositions and lyrics. The process, captured by Brooklyn-based filmmakers at Resonant Pictures, became the documentary film “16 Bars.”

With the U.S. locking up more of its citizens per capita than any other nation on the planet, the music of “16 Bars” serves as rare testimony to the raw and messy truth behind the criminal justice system‘s revolving door.

Viewing this film and other titles:

Log on to www.SedonaFilmFestival.org and click on the MDF@Home link under the Events tab on the home page (or directly visit SedonaFilmFestival.com/mdfhome/) for links to order virtual screenings of any of the available films. For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.