Green Light Dance Band to rock at Red Dirt Concert Series

Summer is here and what better way to welcome it than a Green Light Dance Band concert at the Posse Grounds Pavilion in West Sedona on Friday, June 12.

This year the city celebrates its fourth annual Red Dirt Concert Series at the park, an event that has steadily gained in popularity and serves as a launching for Sedona’s summer season calendar.

The music starts at 5:30 p.m. with opening act Devin Angelet, a popular pianist and singer known for her command of voice and a plethora of music spanning all genres and decades of draw from, hitting the stage first.

The main act, starting at about 6 p.m., will be Green Light, an original Classic Rock band known for their catchy tunes, extended jams, three and four-part harmonies and musical virtuosity.

The band itself is composed of a roster of musicians known throughout Northern Arizona for their professionalism and talent.

For this event, Green Light will feature Chicky Brooklyn on rhythm guitar and vocals; Tommy Acosta on bass and vocals; J.R. Robusto an lead guitar and vocals; Eric Williams on sax, keyboards and vocals; and Dan Turner on drums.

Sedona Parks and Recreation Manager Steve Richardson said that physical distancing will be maintained and attendance will be limited to no more than 120 people.

City staff and Park Rangers will oversee the event. There will be separate entrance into the Posse Grounds Pavilion and a separate exit to limit contact. Attendees are also asked to wear masks for their protection and the protection of others.

Hand sanitizers will also be available. People are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to the concert.

Otherwise, it’s a go for some great music and great times at the Posse Grounds and everyone is excited.

“This is a great opportunity to see a good band and have fun and stay safe at the same time,” Richardson said.

The band has been waiting for an opportunity to play again and now that the coronavirus restrictions have been eased are ready to get on that stage and please their fans once again.

“As a long-time fan of Green Light because they are a lot of fun to watch and best of all, all the members are local, I am looking forward to seeing them perform at the Red Dirt Concert on June 12th at the Posse Grounds Park Pavilion,” said long-time Sedona local Scott Jablow.

A splendid time is guaranteed for all so make it a point to be there and enjoy some great music, get out of the house and enjoy a safe evening out.