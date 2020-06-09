Sammy Davis & Dan Vega Perform at Bella Ristorante

Local talents Sammy Davis and Dan Vega will perform this coming weekend at Bella Vita Ristorante in West Sedona.

Get ready to party Friday, June 12, with none other than the fabulous Sammy Davis.

This quintessential rocker puts on a show that will get you up off your seat moving and grooving to the music.

He is flashy, classy, engaging and is loved by Sedona locals who have been his fans for more than a decade

Davis is known throughout Northern Arizona as a high-energy entertainer with a style all his own.

Once he gets going it’s a high-octane performance from the moment he starts his act to the minute he gets off the stage.

If you like Motown, Rock, American Classics and everything in between, Davis is the man for you.

He will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. on the outside patio stage. There’s plenty of seating for everyone to enjoy the show, enjoy a great Italian meal and dance.

Troubadour Dan Vega performs Saturday, June 13 on the outside patio stage from 6 to 9 p.m.

Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be. Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, Vega is one of Sedona’s most sought after musicians.

His rich voice combines with his effortless guitar playing to create a mesmerizing ambiance that goes perfectly with any fine-dining experience

He is a consummate professional with a great local following who always gives his best at every performance.

Classically trained, his musicianship is impeccable and his stage presence is commanding.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.comor call 928-282-4540.