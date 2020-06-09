Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Sometimes Always Never’ premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival re-opens its Mary D. Fisher Theatre with the Northern Arizona premiere of the quirky new mystery/comedy “Sometimes Always Never” showing June 12-18.

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is re-opening following CDC guidelines and social distance seating at a limited capacity with the approval of Gov. Doug Ducey and his staff.

Alan (Bill Nighy) is a stylish tailor with moves as sharp as his suits. However, he’s spent years searching tirelessly for his missing son, Michael, who stormed out over a game of Scrabble and hasn’t been seen since.

With a body to identify and his family torn apart, Alan must repair the relationship with his youngest son. More importantly, he must identify an online player who he thinks could be Michael, so he can finally move on and reunite his family before it’s too late.

A mystery/comedy starring the BAFTA winner Bill Nighy, Sam Riley, Jenny Agutter, Tim McInnerny and Alice Lowe, “Sometimes Always Never” is a story about redemption, family, and finding the right words.

“Sometimes Always Never” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 12-18. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 12, 13, 17 and 18; and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, June 14, 15 and 16.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.