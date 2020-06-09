Sedona Film Festival and Mary D. Fisher Theatre virtual screenings of new films this week

Enjoy new films from the comfort of the best seat in YOUR house while supporting the theatre and film festival

With the Mary D. Fisher Theatre temporarily closed, the Sedona International Film Festival continues “MDF@Home” with “Tommaso,” “Shirley” and “A Thousand Miles Behind.”

MDF@Home features several new indie films still in their theatrical release window and now available for you to stream at home from the best seat in your house. Best of all … you can watch alone or with more family members for one low ticket price. For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.

TOMMASO

Abel Ferrara’s Cannes Film Festival sensation “Tommaso” reteams the filmmaker and his frequent lead Willem Dafoe, who delivers a career-best performance as the title character, an older American expat living in Rome with his young wife and their daughter.

Disoriented by his past misgivings and subsequent, unexpected blows to his self-esteem, Tommaso wades through this late chapter of his life with an increasingly impaired grasp on reality as he prepares for his next film.

“Tommaso” is easily Ferrara and Dafoe’s most personal and engrossing collaboration to date, a delicately surrealistic work of autofiction marked by the keen sensitivity of two consummate artists.

SHIRLEY

From executive producer Martin Scorcese comes the Sundance hit thriller and award-winner “Shirley” starring Elisabeth Moss, Michael Stuhlbarg, Odessa Young and Logan Lerman.

Renowned horror writer Shirley Jackson (Elisabeth Moss) is on the precipice of writing her masterpiece when the arrival of newlyweds upends her meticulous routine and heightens tensions in her already tempestuous relationship with her philandering husband. The middle-aged couple, prone to ruthless barbs and copious afternoon cocktails, begins to toy mercilessly with the naïve young couple at their door.

A THOUSAND MILES BEHIND

A hit when it premiered at the Sedona International Film Festival in 2019, the award-winning “A Thousand Miles Behind” — starring Jeffrey Doornbos, Vanessa Campbell, Bre Blair and Greg Evigan — is being released in virtual cinemas around the world.

The film is an inspiring story of hope.

After a tragic accident, Preston Avery finds himself trapped in grief and isolated in an empty house. All hope seems lost until a motorcycle mysteriously appears on his doorstep.

Once on the road, he crosses paths with a spirited young woman named Tracey, who breaks through his fog of grief just long enough to throw him a lifeline back into the land of the living, but can he leave the past behind?

Viewing these films and other titles:

Log on to SedonaFilmFestival.org and click on the MDF@Home link under the Events tab on the home page (or directly visit www./SedonaFilmFestival.com/mdfhome/) for links to order virtual screenings of any of the available films. For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.