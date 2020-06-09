Steakhouse89 music gets back in the groove with Tacos & Tequila Thursdays

After months of no music because of the coronavirus lockdown Steakhouse89 is bringing the music and good times back on line.

On Thursday, June 11, Steakouse89 will feature the ever-popular troubadour Dan Vega to kick off its new “Tacos & Tequila Thursdays” nights at the restaurant, 4 to 7 p.m.

Vega is an up-and-coming young musician who plays with his heart on his sleeve.

He is a masterful guitar player and has a beautiful voice.

His music spans all genres and his command of the guitar and vocals is awesome.

He is one heck of a crowd pleaser and all agree when Vega plays they are in for a night of fun and romance.

Also, on Sunday, June 14, from 6 to 9 p.m., the restaurant is devoting that night to honor all the mothers who could not be honored on Mother’s Day due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The theme will be “Mothers, we didn’t forget you,” according to Steakhouse89 owner Dieter Lehmann.

“We just want to give people an opportunity to honor their mothers since we could not during the lockdown,” he said. “It will be a very special day.”

Playing that night will be Eric Williams on the Steakhouse89 baby grand piano.

Williams is a consummate entertainer and he never stops playing once he is on that piano. He also plays the sax and plays with numerous Sedona band, including Sedona’s own Green light Dance Band.

Visit steakhouse89.com or call 928-204-2000.

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona.