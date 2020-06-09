Vino Di Sedona features live music on outdoor patio every night

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer is a Wine and Beer Bar and Wine Shop, with nightly entertainment.

D.L. Harrison

Wed, June 10

6-9 PM

Enjoy a night of music with award winning musician, D.L. Harrison. D.L. was the 2016 Prescott Idol winner and the 2017 Northern Arizona Blues Challenge Winner D.L. is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy, yet relaxing, rock and blues show.

Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice

Thurs, June 11

6-10 PM

Dan Rice hosts Sedona’s best Open Mic, every Thursday night. Open Mic is an opportunity to hear professional musicians along with new musicians hoping to break into the music scene, all on the same night. Each musician is allotted time to play, and musicians and audience members get to hear different musicians performing a variety of genres; all music styles are welcome. Musicians are encouraged to arrive early, must have their own instrument and microphone.

Robin Bryer

Fri, June 12

3:30-6 PM

Guitar by Robin Bryer. Robin is the owner of the Predator Zip Line (located at Out of Africa) and is also an up and coming Sedona musician. Robin has always loved music and playing guitar. His hobby is becoming more of a passion, and he’s been performing in Sedona music venues. Robin plays guitar and sings at Vino Di Sedona almost every Friday afternoon.

Life Is Beautiful

Fri, June 12

7-10 PM

Rock n’ Roll with Life is Beautiful! Singer-songwriter and guitarist, KB Bren, is a Sedona resident with a life-long music career. In the 1990’s and early 2000’s KB played with well-known bands, such as Grateful Fred and Cold December. KB will be playing his new originals and old favorites with a few covers mixed in. KB, guitar and vocals, is joined by his band, Life is Beautiful – Allen Ferro, drums and bass, and Michael Joseph, guitar.

Wine Tasting w/ music by Paolo

Sat, June 13

3:30-6 PM

Music is the perfect accompaniment for wine! Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

The Van Reed Brothers

Sat, June 13

7-10 PM

Michael Reed (saxophone, guitar, vocals) and Van Johnson (guitar, keyboards, vocals) are a dynamic duo comprising of tight harmonies and solid musicianship. Their repertoire of songs includes many styles and genres; rock, pop, country, R&B, and reggae. Their range of music includes songs of popular artists over six decades. Johnson & Reed put on a fun show that is lively and geared for singing along.

Ed Cooper

Sun, June 14

6-9 PM

Acoustic solo by Cattywampus guitarist Ed Cooper. Ed will be playing covers from the 70’s to modern music. It’ll be a night of entertaining familiar favorites to sing along!

Rick Busbea

Mon, June 15

6-9 PM

Rick Busbea has been on the Sedona music scene for over five years, and his lively upbeat shows have given him the reputation of a “must see” musician while in Sedona. Rick plays some originals, but his passion is cover songs to take his audience down “memory lane.” This belief led to the creation of the “Rick Busbea Jukebox” so his audience can pick favorite songs for him to play.

KB Bren’s Open Jam

Tues, June 16

6-9 PM

It’s time for KB Bren’s monthly Open Jam Night. This night is becoming one of the most fun events for local musicians to get together and jam. Informal, yet organized, different musicians get together to play and it’s always a rockin’ night. This month’s Open Jam for musicians will be limited to invitation only.