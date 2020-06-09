Watch on DVD -- or stream: available this week

We Summon the Darkness

Available for streaming

Saban Films

Director: Marc Meyers

Writer: Alan Trezza

Producers: Kyle Tekiela, Christian Armogida, Jarod Einsohn, James Harris, Thomas E. van Dell, et. al.

Cast: Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Amy Forsyth, Logan Miller, et. al.

In 1988 in the Midwest, three friends, Alexis, Val and Bev, decide to go to a heavy-metal concert that features a band with a Satanic name even though the area has recently been overwhelmed with murders committed by a cult.

Alexis’ father is also a pastor who hates heavy metal and believes the music and cult activity are connected somehow.

During the trip, the girls nearly crash after some guys in a blue van toss a milkshake on their windshield.

They later cross paths with the same three guys at the concert, but the girls decide to be forgiving about it and eventually invite them back to Pastor Butler’s mansion home, which is empty that night.

Yet, after the party begins, people start to die. Each group blames the other of possibly having a cult member in their midst.

Rated R for bloody violence, pervasive language, some drug use and sexual references.

The Hunt

Warner Bros.

Director: Craig Zobel

Writers: Nick Cuse, Damon Lindelof

Producers: Jason Blum, et al.

Cast: Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, et. al.

The Hunt follows 12 strangers who wake up in an open space in a forest, unknowing of where, how they got there or why.

These strangers soon discover they are a part of an extravagant hunting trip conducted by globalists that have gathered at an isolated Manor House for the sport.

But there’s one catch: they are the targets.

Through twists, conspiracy, and all out mayhem, they begrudgingly must band together to thwart the hunters, escape the forest, and survive.

Rated R for strong bloody violence, and language throughout.

Think Like a Dog

Front Row Filmed Entertainment

Director: Gil Junger

Writers: Gil Junger, John J. Strauss

Producers: Linshu Zhang, et. al.

Cast: Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, Gabriel Bateman, Julia Jones, Lara Grice, et. al.

A 12-year-old tech prodigy’s science experiment goes awry and he forges a telepathic connection with his best friend, his dog.

The duo join forces and use their unique perspectives on life to comically overcome complications of family and school.

Rated PG for rude and suggestive material.

Outback

Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Director: Mike Green

Writers: Mike Green, Brien Kelly

Producers: Mike Green, Julie Kneebone, Jamie Watson, Antonia Barnard, Stephan Renard, et. al.

Cast: Kym Cramp, Brendan Donoghue, Lauren Lofberg, Taylor Wiese, et. al.

Down Under for an adventure-filled vacation, a young American couple quickly find themselves stranded in the unforgiving Australian outback.

Rated R for some language.