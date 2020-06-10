June 10 COVID-19 report: 29,852 cases in Arizona, 353 in Yavapai County, 80 in Verde Valley

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported its second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, pushing the state total to 29,852 confirmed positive tests.

ADHS reported a 1,556 jump in the number of Tuesday-to-Wednesday positive test results. The single-day high in Arizona is 1,579 cases, reported June 5.

Yavapai County Community Health Services reports 80 positive tests in the Verde Valley; 353 throughout Yavapai County with 186 of those patients now fully recovered.

ADHS also reported 25 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing the state’s death count to 1,095.



So far this month, ADHS has reported 9,729 new COVID-19 cases and 185 coronavirus-related deaths. By comparison, in May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

It took the state 64 days to document Arizona’s first 1,000 COVID-19 cases. Seventy-three days later, Arizona has added more than 28,000 new cases.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Wednesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 841 of the state’s 1,095 deaths. There have been 134 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 15,282.

Pima County has 3,350 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 2,388 cases. Apache County has 1,811 documented cases. Coconino County has 1,310 positive tests.

Testing data

ADHS reports 416,944 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio showing a consistent rise over the past 10 days. It currently stands at 6.4%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (13,062), but the fewest deaths (52). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 4,892 times with 841 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Wednesday morning report shows 353 confirmed positive tests with 186 patients who have now recovered from the virus. There have been six deaths reported in Yavapai County.

YCCHS reports 80 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region: 29 confirmed in Cottonwood, 21 in Sedona, 19 in Camp Verde and 11 throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 119 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 13,609 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 97.4% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 237-116 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Wednesday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 54 patients with six in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with 10 tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 13 positive tests with 24 results pending. FMC has admitted 187 patients; 33 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.02 million Wednesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 114,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 602,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 7.04 million cases reported worldwide, with 404,000 deaths.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case