June 10 COVID-19 report: 29,852 cases in Arizona, 353 in Yavapai County, 80 in Verde Valley
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported its second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, pushing the state total to 29,852 confirmed positive tests.
ADHS reported a 1,556 jump in the number of Tuesday-to-Wednesday positive test results. The single-day high in Arizona is 1,579 cases, reported June 5.
Yavapai County Community Health Services reports 80 positive tests in the Verde Valley; 353 throughout Yavapai County with 186 of those patients now fully recovered.
ADHS also reported 25 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, pushing the state’s death count to 1,095.
So far this month, ADHS has reported 9,729 new COVID-19 cases and 185 coronavirus-related deaths. By comparison, in May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.
It took the state 64 days to document Arizona’s first 1,000 COVID-19 cases. Seventy-three days later, Arizona has added more than 28,000 new cases.
Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases
The Wednesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 841 of the state’s 1,095 deaths. There have been 134 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.
ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).
Location of cases
Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 15,282.
Pima County has 3,350 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 2,388 cases. Apache County has 1,811 documented cases. Coconino County has 1,310 positive tests.
Testing data
ADHS reports 416,944 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio showing a consistent rise over the past 10 days. It currently stands at 6.4%.
People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (13,062), but the fewest deaths (52). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 4,892 times with 841 deaths.
The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.
Yavapai County
Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Wednesday morning report shows 353 confirmed positive tests with 186 patients who have now recovered from the virus. There have been six deaths reported in Yavapai County.
YCCHS reports 80 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region: 29 confirmed in Cottonwood, 21 in Sedona, 19 in Camp Verde and 11 throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 119 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.
YCCHS reports 13,609 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 97.4% of those being negative.
Women outpace men by a 237-116 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.
See www.yavapai.us/chs.
Hospital Reports
Wednesday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 54 patients with six in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with 10 tests pending.
Flagstaff Medical Center reports 13 positive tests with 24 results pending. FMC has admitted 187 patients; 33 of those patients are in critical care.
See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.
U.S. and global totals
The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.02 million Wednesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 114,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 602,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.
The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.
There are 7.04 million cases reported worldwide, with 404,000 deaths.
COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona
June 10 29,852 cases
June 9 28,296 cases
June 8 27,678 cases
June 7 26,889 cases
June 6 25,451 cases
June 5 24,332 cases
June 3 22,223 cases
June 2 21,250 cases
June 1 20,123 cases
May 30 19,255 cases
May 29 18,465 cases
May 27 17,262 cases
May 23 16,039 cases
May 21 15,315 cases
May 18 14,170 cases
May 15 13,169 cases
May 13 12,176 cases
May 10 11,119 cases
May 8 10,526 cases
May 5 9,305 cases
May 2 8,364 cases
April 29 7,202 cases
April 24 6,045 cases
April 20 5,064 cases
April 16 4,234 cases
April 9 3,018 cases
April 4 2,019 cases
March 30 1,157 cases
Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- Raising their young fists in Cottonwood
- COVID-19 protocols ‘critical to being safe’
- No plan for when – or if – Cottonwood JCPenney will re-open
- Domestic violence charge, 0.35 BAC part of Sunday arrests
- First week of June: 5,328 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths, in Arizona
- Wheeler sentenced to five years in prison for domestic assault
- Cottonwood Council waives $800 permit fee for fence
- Banner hospital official predicts Arizona headed to health crisis
- Police officer shoots dog during fire alert in Verde Lakes
- Arizona sets new high mark for one-day gain in COVID-19 cases: 1,127
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
- UPDATE: What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Coronavirus outbreak escalates at Mingus Mountain Academy
- Yavapai County COVID-19 caseload moves past 200 mark
- Cottonwood man arrested in strong-armed robbery attempt
- What does COVID-19 feel like? Cottonwood resident goes public with physical, emotional feelings about carrying virus
- Cottonwood Fire responds to three brush fires Sunday night
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: