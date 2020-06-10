OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, June 10
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Massage therapist gets 24 years in prison in trio of sex assault cases

Aaron Frank Orrico

Aaron Frank Orrico

Staff Report
Originally Published: June 10, 2020 11:17 a.m.

A massage therapist working in the Sedona area has been sentenced to 24 years in state prison by Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff.

Aaron Orrico, 49, Rimrock, was sentenced on three separate counts of sexual assault.

Orrico was previously found guilty of the crimes in a jury trial.

The evidence at trial showed Orrico was a licensed massage therapist who was working as an independent contractor in the Sedona area. In 2016, over a nine-month period, three different women, none of them known to the other, reported Orrico making sexual advances to them during massage sessions. Each of the victims separately filed police reports with the Sedona Police Department.

According to Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk, “Sexual predators often count on victims remaining silent. Thanks to the courage of these three women in coming forward to report what happened to them, a sexual predator has been removed from the streets of Yavapai County.”

Polk also expressed appreciation to the investigators of the Sedona Police Department and to Deputy County Attorney Patti Wortman for their work in uncovering and successfully prosecuting the case. “I also want to thank the men and women who served on the jury in this case,” said Polk. “Cases of a sexual nature are often difficult to sit through, and I am grateful to our jury for their commitment to seek the truth in this matter.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Former masseur to be sentenced April 7
Former Cottonwood masseur convicted on three sex offense counts
Former Cottonwood masseur’s criminal trial begins Wednesday
With criminal trial pending, former Cottonwood masseur ordered to pay nearly $5 million in civil case
Masseur accused of sexual abuse appears for hearing out of custody
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News