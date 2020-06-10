Suspects sought in Beaver Creek vehicle burglaries
RIMROCK – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Silent Witness program seek the public’s help in locating people who allegedly broke into two vehicles this week.
Tuesday, June 9, at about 3:45 p.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Beaver Creek overflow parking area in Rimrock.
Two victims reported vehicle burglaries occurring between 11:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Both vehicles had broken windows.
The first victim reported the theft of a red Long Champ brand purse, Lululemon brand clothing, sunglasses and 2016 Nissan passenger key. The second victim lost a Luluemon bag, clothing and a credit card.
Deputies later discovered that at about 2:45 p.m., the stolen credit card was used at the Pilot / Chevron gas station and store in Cordes Junction. Deputies found that there were two purchases made, totaling around $110.
Two boys or young men, who appear to be white, used the card at both businesses.
The suspects’ vehicle is a black four-door car, possibly a 2012 Lexus IS 250. Security images of the suspects and their vehicle.
The total loss, including damage to the victim’s vehicles, is about $5,000.
If you have any information on these thefts or suspects, call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or you may provide a tip anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232.
A tip leading to the arrest of one or both suspects becomes eligible for a cash reward.
