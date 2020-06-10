OFFERS
Suspects sought in Beaver Creek vehicle burglaries

Two boys or young men were spotted on a security camera, allegedly using a stolen credit card at the Pilot / Chevron gas station and store in Cordes Junction. Police say the pair are accused of breaking into vehicles Tuesday at the Beaver Creek overflow parking area in Rimrock, taking items and causing damage totaling about $5,000 in loss. If you have any information on these thefts or suspects, you may provide a tip anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. Courtesy of YCSO

Two boys or young men were spotted on a security camera, allegedly using a stolen credit card at the Pilot / Chevron gas station and store in Cordes Junction. Police say the pair are accused of breaking into vehicles Tuesday at the Beaver Creek overflow parking area in Rimrock, taking items and causing damage totaling about $5,000 in loss. If you have any information on these thefts or suspects, you may provide a tip anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. Courtesy of YCSO

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: June 10, 2020 4:23 p.m.

RIMROCK – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Silent Witness program seek the public’s help in locating people who allegedly broke into two vehicles this week.

Tuesday, June 9, at about 3:45 p.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Beaver Creek overflow parking area in Rimrock.

Two victims reported vehicle burglaries occurring between 11:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Both vehicles had broken windows.

The first victim reported the theft of a red Long Champ brand purse, Lululemon brand clothing, sunglasses and 2016 Nissan passenger key. The second victim lost a Luluemon bag, clothing and a credit card.

Deputies later discovered that at about 2:45 p.m., the stolen credit card was used at the Pilot / Chevron gas station and store in Cordes Junction. Deputies found that there were two purchases made, totaling around $110.

Two boys or young men, who appear to be white, used the card at both businesses.

The suspects’ vehicle is a black four-door car, possibly a 2012 Lexus IS 250. Security images of the suspects and their vehicle.

The total loss, including damage to the victim’s vehicles, is about $5,000.

If you have any information on these thefts or suspects, call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or you may provide a tip anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232.

A tip leading to the arrest of one or both suspects becomes eligible for a cash reward.

photo

Two boys or young men were spotted on a security camera, allegedly using a stolen credit card at the Pilot / Chevron gas station and store in Cordes Junction. Police say the pair were traveling in a black four-door car and are accused of breaking into vehicles Tuesday at the Beaver Creek overflow parking area in Rimrock, causing damage and taking items totaling about $5,000 in loss. If you have any information on these thefts or suspects, you may provide a tip anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. Courtesy of YCSO

