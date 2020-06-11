APS reports about 400 without power in Camp Verde

According to Arizona Public Service, a power outage in the Camp Verde area Thursday afternoon has an estimated restoration time of 8:05 p.m.

APS's website, outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer, shows APS became aware of the outage at about 4 p.m. It is still troubleshooting the cause.

Field personnel are currently assessing the extent of the outage. The initial estimate is that about 412 customers are affected.

The outage is occurring in the area between Horseshoe Bend Drive, State Route 260, I-17, Middle Verde Road and Sine Street.

Watch for updates on the APS website and the Verde Independent's social media pages.