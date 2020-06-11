Arizona surpasses 31,000 COVID-19 positive tests

With 1,412 new cases in the past 24 hours, Arizona has now recorded more than 31,000 positive tests for COVID-19.

The Thursday morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows the state’s total coronavirus caseload at 31,264.

ADHS also reported 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing Arizona’s death count to 1,127.

There have been 82 documented positive COVID-19 tests in the Verde Valley, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services (See full county report below.)

So far this month, ADHS has reported 11,141 new COVID-19 cases and 217 coronavirus-related deaths. By comparison, in May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths.

It took the state 64 days to document Arizona’s first 1,000 COVID-19 cases. Seventy-four days later, Arizona has added more than 30,000 new cases.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Thursday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 860 of the state’s 1,127 deaths. There have been 142 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 16,018.

Pima County has 3,479 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 2,479 cases. Apache County has 1,887 documented cases. Coconino County has 1,317 positive tests.

Testing data

ADHS reports 429,327 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio showing a consistent rise over the past 10 days. It currently stands at 6.5%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (13,783), but the fewest deaths (53). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 5,031 times with 860 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Thursday morning report shows 362 confirmed positive tests with 186 patients who have now recovered from the virus. There have been seven deaths reported in Yavapai County.

YCCHS reports 82 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region: 30 confirmed in Cottonwood, 21 in Sedona, 19 in Camp Verde and 12 throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 119 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 13,844 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 97.4% of those being negative.

“Here in Yavapai County we have seen 68 COVID-19 cases since May 29th, 3,321 residents have been tested with a 1.8% positive rate according to the ADHS dashboard – the lowest in the state,” said YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti.

“Since May 29th, Apache County has seen 473 cases and Navajo has seen 727, with community spread outside of the Nation in those counties. Ramped up testing efforts there indicate Navajo has a 16% positive rate, and Apache is at a 14.6% positive rate. Santa Cruz jumped from 266 cases to 688 – an average of 48 cases a day – and 24.9% positive rate. Yuma has averaged 127 cases a day – a 12.5% positive rate. Yuma continues to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing through June. The Colorado River Indian Tribe in La Paz County reports 140 of the 205 cases in the county. Maricopa has averaged 617 cases a day with a 6.4% positive rate,” Farneti said.

Women outpace men by a 241-120 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Thursday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 50 patients with six in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with 13 tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 11 positive tests with 11 results pending. FMC has admitted 164 patients; 33 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 2.05 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 115,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 616,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 7.15 million cases reported worldwide, with 408,000 deaths.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

June 11 31,264 cases

June 10 29,852 cases

June 9 28,296 cases

June 8 27,678 cases

June 7 26,889 cases

June 6 25,451 cases

June 5 24,332 cases

June 3 22,223 cases

June 2 21,250 cases

June 1 20,123 cases

May 30 19,255 cases

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case